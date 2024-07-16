MNGI Digestive Health Notice of Data Security Incident

MINNEAPOLIS, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MNGI Digestive Health ("MNGI") has learned of a data security incident that may have impacted data belonging to certain current and former patients and employees.

On August 25, 2023, MNGI discovered unauthorized activity within its digital environment. In response, MNGI took steps to secure its network and began an investigation. MNGI also engaged independent cybersecurity experts to assist with the investigative efforts. This investigation determined that unauthorized access to certain portions of our network occurred on August 20, 2023.

MNGI then undertook a comprehensive review of the potentially affected data. On June 7, 2024, MNGI identified that certain individuals' personal and/or protected health information was potentially affected. The potentially affected information may include individuals' names, Social Security numbers, driver's license or state identification numbers, passport numbers, dates of birth, medical information and health insurance information, payment card information, and account numbers. On July 15, 2024, MNGI began providing written notification of the incident via US mail to impacted individuals.

MNGI has implemented additional measures to enhance network security and minimize the risk of a similar incident occurring in the future.

MNGI has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident and to address related concerns. Call center representatives are available Monday through Friday between 9am – 9pm EST and can be reached at 888-326-0965.

MNGI is located at P.O. Box 14909, Minneapolis, MN 55414.

SOURCE MNGI Digestive Health