MNJ Drives Diversity and Inclusion, Empowers Women in Tech with Key Promotions, CRNⓇ Awards

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MNJ Technologies, a midmarket-focused IT and Digital Transformation Provider today announced that three female leaders, including founder and CEO Susan Kozak, have received top industry honors from CRNⓇ, and three female MNJ team members have been promoted at the company. The company also recently added a newly hired female Controller as well.

Kozak has been chosen for the distinguished 2021 CRNⓇ Women of the Channel Power 60 Solution Providers Award, a highly exclusive honor awarded to exemplary executives who continue to drive professional success through significant influence, leadership and dedication to their own organizations and the entire IT channel. MNJ Director of Human Resources Kristy Malatia and Senior Director of Marketing Jamie Porter have been named to the 2021 CRNⓇ Women of the Channel list, an annual accolade that recognizes top female leaders in the IT channel for innovative vision, thought leadership, strategy and channel advocacy.

A women-led company passionate about diversity and inclusion, MNJ has also recently hired Pam Baly as Controller and has promoted several industry leading, female executives, effective immediately, including:

Jamie Porter – Senior Director of Marketing

– Senior Director of Marketing Diane Reid – Director of Strategic Sourcing

– Director of Strategic Sourcing Dasha Stepp – Director of Service Delivery

Founded in 2002 by Susan and Paul Kozak, MNJ provides a range of IT systems, solutions and services that support hundreds of companies across the country, including networking, security, cloud services, and more. In addition to the recent industry recognition of its female executives announced today, the company received its 8th consecutive CRNⓇ Tech Elite 250 honor and outperformed the VAR market for four consecutive years in 2021, as well as ranked #2 on the NextGen 101 List of Diversified Managed Service Providers in December 2020.

"We are proud to honor our women in tech at MNJ and share the news of our recently promoted female team members, as well as those given 2021 Women of the Channel awards," said Kozak. "As a woman-founded and led company, we're passionate about empowering everyone at MNJ. Congratulations to all of our talented, incredible women."

About MNJ Technologies

MNJ Technologies is a technology and managed services provider that focuses on helping midmarket companies increase productivity, simplify IT systems and reduce costs through best-in-class vendor-agnostic solutions and services. The company's certified solution consultants and engineers help clients optimize operations through the use of SD-WAN, unified communications, networking, security, cloud and other technologies. MNJ was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in suburban Chicago. For more information, visit www.mnjtech.com

