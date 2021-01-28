MNJ Outperforms VAR Market for 4th Year, Expands Executive Team

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MNJ Technologies, a midmarket-focused IT solutions and services provider, logged its fourth consecutive year of double-digit growth in 2020 as it continued to realize the benefits of pivoting to solution selling and strategically expanding its product and services portfolio. The company's performance again outpaced the channel and prompted an expansion of the MNJ executive team as well as a series of new initiatives to scale the business as the firm enters its 20th year.

MNJ's 2020 growth was fueled in part by a 22% increase in connectivity-related services revenue, leveraging the company's unique ability to combine Competitive Local Exchange Carrier (CLEC) and SD-WAN services to provide a consolidated bill as well as one-stop monitoring, configuration management, and break/fix services for all telephony and hardware-defined WAN connections. Other growth drivers included an expansion of cloud services, new strategic alliances with Tier 1 technology companies, and a variety of engagements associated with transitioning many of MNJ's 2,000 active customers to the work-from-home environment necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company responded to these growth successes with a 40x bandwidth increase in its own data center, formation of a new digital transformation unit focused on helping mid-sized companies utilize technology to achieve competitive advantage, a major expansion of the account management team, and new executive appointments including:

Ben Niernberg , Chief Operating Officer – Niernberg joined MNJ in 2017 as Senior Vice President after a decade in multiple management and executive roles at Canon Solutions America. He was promoted to MNJ Executive Vice President in 2019 and has spearheaded a series of business changes resulting in a 35% overall revenue increase and a 14% increase in revenue per employee during his three years with MNJ. He has now moved into the COO role.

Niernberg joined MNJ in 2017 as Senior Vice President after a decade in multiple management and executive roles at Canon Solutions America. He was promoted to MNJ Executive Vice President in 2019 and has spearheaded a series of business changes resulting in a 35% overall revenue increase and a 14% increase in revenue per employee during his three years with MNJ. He has now moved into the COO role. Rick Sbrocca , SVP Alliances & Marketing – Sbrocca has dedicated the last 14 years to helping technology companies drive $500 million in new revenue via business and culture development as CEO and founder of growth consultancy Spiritus Solutions. He previously served as Ingram Micro's VP & GM, Global SMB. His SVP role at MNJ is a new position created to help execute strategic initiatives.

– Sbrocca has dedicated the last 14 years to helping technology companies drive in new revenue via business and culture development as CEO and founder of growth consultancy Spiritus Solutions. He previously served as Ingram Micro's VP & GM, Global SMB. His SVP role at MNJ is a new position created to help execute strategic initiatives. Jeremy Netzel , Chief Financial Officer – Netzel has a 15-year background as a financial executive, most recently serving as CFO of national real estate brokerage firm @properties. In nine years at that company, he built and supervised a 25-member finance and accounting staff spanning five business units to manage a quintupling of the firm's revenues. He was hired as MNJ's first CFO to support the company's rapid growth.

As part of the C-suite reorganization, MNJ co-founders Sue and Paul Kozak have also assumed new roles. Sue Kozak has moved from president to CEO with primary responsibility for driving MNJ's vision, resource allocation and corporate accountability. Paul Kozak has transitioned from COO to president, focusing on strategic initiatives as well as customer and partner relationship development.

"We have spent the last three years successfully redefining our business to address shifts in the technology market. Our 2021 roadmap takes our efforts to the next level, particularly with the consultative services provided by our new digital transformation team," said Sue Kozak. "All of the pieces are in place for MNJ to continue breaking our own growth records as we provide our midmarket customers with the technology tools and services they need to both support and advance their businesses."

About MNJ Technologies

MNJ Technologies is a technology and managed services provider that focuses on helping midmarket companies increase productivity, simplify IT systems and reduce costs through best-in-class vendor-agnostic solutions and services. The company's certified solution consultants and engineers help clients optimize operations through the use of SD-WAN, unified communications, networking, security, cloud and other technologies. MNJ was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in suburban Chicago. For more information, visit www.mnjtech.com

SOURCE MNJ Technologies

Related Links

http://www.mnjtech.com

