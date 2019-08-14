MNJ Selected for Workplace by Facebook's First Channel Sales Initiative

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MNJ Technologies announced today that it is one of a select group of U.S. channel sales organizations authorized to market and resell Workplace by Facebook, the online collaboration tool that uses familiar Facebook features to facilitate cross-company communication, increase productivity and strengthen corporate culture. MNJ was chosen to help drive Workplace's first channel program because of its strong track record in solution sales, complementary solution portfolio, and helping customers solve business challenges that are closely aligned with Workplace's value proposition.

MNJ is currently integrating Workplace into its own operations, both for internal collaboration purposes and to ensure that its sales team is fully equipped to educate customers about the platform. Multiple customers have already expressed interest in implementing Workplace in their organizations.

"Collaboration is one of our core vertical focuses because it is essential to building strong businesses and a key driver of business transformation efforts. With its mobile-friendly build and easy-to-use Facebook-style toolset, Workplace makes it easy to connect everyone in a given company for collaborative conversations regardless of location, computer access or digital competency," said Ben Niernberg, MNJ Senior Vice President. "All of these factors make Workplace an important addition to the solutions we offer to help customers optimize the way they do business."

Just three years after public launch, Workplace has more than two million paid users, including over 150 companies that have more than 10,000 employees on the platform. Customers include high-profile businesses such as Heineken, Spotify, Starbucks, Virgin Atlantic and Walmart. Starbucks has credited the platform with the introduction of its popular Pink Drink, which began at one Starbucks store as a custom beverage, began trending on Instagram, and was added to the companywide menu after Starbucks managers began chatting about the drink on Workplace.

"Having strong partners like MNJ will help us quickly get our U.S. channel off the ground and our Workplace product into the hands of companies in need of new ways of working smarter, faster and across team lines," said Geoff Perfect, Director Online and Channel at Workplace by Facebook. "With our channel program in place, we'll soon be helping many more organizations build better businesses."

A recent commissioned Forrester Consulting survey of 226 Workplace users and 19 interviews with Workplace customers documented the tangible business benefits of the platform's connectivity abilities. The Total Economic Impact™ study concluded that Workplace adoption can deliver:

3.9x ROI over three years

10% increase in revenue per customer

25% decrease in leadership communication costs

34% increase in speed to deliver company updates to frontline workers

User familiarity with Facebook features like chat, groups, video calling, auto-translate, and safety check simplify Workplace adoption and help quickly connect dispersed teams. Workplace's mobile-first, app-based approach also provides a significant advantage over other collaboration solutions for organizations whose employees have limited access to computers but still want to feel connected.

About MNJ Technologies

MNJ Technologies is a technology and managed services provider that focuses on helping midmarket companies increase productivity, simplify IT systems and reduce costs through best-in-class vendor-agnostic solutions and services. The company's certified solution consultants and engineers help clients optimize operations through the use of SD-WAN, unified communications, networking, security, cloud and other technologies. MNJ was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in suburban Chicago. For more information, visit www.mnjtech.com

SOURCE MNJ Technologies

Related Links

https://mnjtech.com

