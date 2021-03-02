MNJ Technologies Honored in 2021 Annual Awards for Business Excellence

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MNJ Technologies, a midmarket-focused IT solutions and services provider, today announced its selection as one of 34 suburban Chicago organizations honored in the 31st Annual Awards for Business Excellence (AABE) from the Daily Herald Business Ledger. The AABEs recognize business achievement, growth and community involvement among businesses and organizations located in seven geographic areas spanning four counties.

MNJ is one of just five businesses honored in the mid-sized company category. Other categories are small company, large company, architecture and construction, business organization/economic development entity, entertainment/hospitality, family business, healthcare, innovation in business, not-for-profit, and trade association/professional society.

MNJ was founded in 2002 as a value-added reseller of technology products and associated services for businesses. While the rise of the cloud and other technology changes have slowed sales for many technology resellers, MNJ has logged double-digit growth for each of the last four years by shifting from selling "boxes" to selling solutions focused on helping midmarket companies increase productivity, simplify IT systems and reduce costs.

Today, MNJ has nearly 120 employees and continues to outperform a market that has been challenged by rapid shifts in the technology landscape. Company representatives are regularly quoted in technology publications for their technical expertise as well as their strategies for achieving growth at a time when many resellers are facing static or declining revenues.

"We're entering our 20th year in business and going stronger than ever, thanks to the hard work of every team member, the vision of our executive team, and the vital role that technology plays in every organization today," said Susan Kozak, CEO and co-founder of MNJ Technologies. "One of our mottos is 'Be the difference' – for our team, clients, partners and community – and this award is a welcome recognition of our success in doing just that."

All AABE honorees will be recognized during a virtual event on Thursday, March 18 at 4 p.m.

Registration is available at dhbusinessledger.com or 2021 Annual Awards for Business Excellence.

Honorees will also be profiled in a special publication of the Daily Herald Business Ledger to be published on April 19.

About MNJ Technologies

MNJ Technologies is a technology and managed services provider that focuses on helping midmarket companies increase productivity, simplify IT systems and reduce costs through best-in-class vendor-agnostic solutions and services. The company's certified solution consultants and engineers help clients optimize operations through the use of SD-WAN, unified communications, networking, security, cloud and other technologies. MNJ was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in suburban Chicago. For more information, visit www.mnjtech.com

SOURCE MNJ Technologies