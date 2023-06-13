MNJ Technologies Launches IT Services Suite, Tech Veteran Matt Ogden to Lead Initiative

MNJ's Advanced Technology Services offering helps customers maximize, optimize digital transformation efforts

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IT services provider MNJ Technologies announces the availability of its Advanced Technology Services suite, designed to solve real business problems and digital transformation initiatives through technology adoption. From cost-effective connectivity to cloud initiatives, from security to staff augmentation, ATS' goal is to drive business outcomes such as risk mitigation, cost optimization and operational efficiency.

"MNJ's professional services and staff augmentation capabilities help founders and business leaders save on IT costs and optimize IT operations," says Matt Ogden, chief technology officer of MNJ Technologies. "In a cloud-first, security-focused world, organizations are constantly looking for comprehensive solutions to help them reduce spend, drive business outcomes and maximize operational efficiency in areas such as cloud strategies, connectivity and cybersecurity insurance, for example. MNJ's consulting-led service offerings provide leaders with the tools they need to achieve these goals."

Just a few years ago, MNJ's business model was that of the traditional value-added reseller. However, the organization knew that in order to best serve its customers and position itself for future growth, it needed to expand its services capabilities, as well. The evolution of ATS has been in process since 2016, when MNJ purchased solution and services provider Equivoice. The purchase not only brought Competitive Local Exchange Carrier (CLEC) designation into the business, allowing the company to save customers money by wholesaling circuits, but also was the genesis of MNJ's services side of the business. This has allowed MNJ to vastly increase its value to clients through the provision of robust managed services, including areas such as security, connectivity, cloud, infrastructure and professional services. Customers now have a cost-effective, consultative and process-driven resource for the provision and ongoing management of complex IT solutions.

MNJ's Matt Ogden Leads the ATS Charge

MNJ entered 2022 determined to bring those services capabilities into full maturation and began the hunt to find the perfect executive to lead ATS. It didn't have to look far from home. It turns out that longtime customer Marathon Petroleum had the perfect match – Matt Ogden, who then led Enterprise Network Services at Marathon.

Marathon became an MNJ customer in 2008, only months after Ogden started at the company as Senior Advisor of Information Technology Services, working in server and network administration. Over the next decade and a half, Ogden worked his way into leadership roles by spearheading and managing several initiatives in conjunction with MNJ, including server standardization, WAN upgrades and cost optimization strategies for circuits that created a roadmap for long-term reduced spend while modernizing the organization's technology.

Ogden's vast experience managing complex IT environments and leading expansive IT teams was a perfect fit to vitalize and expand MNJ's ATS platform. His experience with end user computing, cybersecurity, networking and cloud computing has contributed greatly toward his successes serving clients at MNJ.

"At Marathon, I spearheaded those maturation and optimization initiatives through rigid standards, processes and policies," says Ogden. "Much of that translates over to MNJ. My goal here is to help us be more efficient so we can better manage our customers and our internal teams."

For his part, Ogden was enthusiastic about coming onto the MNJ team because, in part, of how personally the company approached relationships with customers and employees. IT services is a relationship-based business, and he felt MNJ excelled in that area, particularly when it came to connecting with engineering teams and technicians.

"Not only did I love MNJ's technology, but I came from a background of engineering and consulting work, so its consultative, customer success-driven approach to supporting clients was really attractive," says Ogden. "It's the kind of organization that makes me feel at home in a technology leadership role."

To learn more about ATS, visit https://www.mnjtech.com/.

