MNJ Technologies Recognized in Crain's 2021 'Best Places to Work in Chicago'

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MNJ Technologies, a midmarket-focused IT solution and managed services provider, has been named one of the 2021 Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business. The annual recognition program honors 100 organizations in the seven-county metropolitan area for excellence in creating a positive workplace environment.

Winners are determined by the results of weighted surveys of employees and employers conducted by Crain's in partnership with Best Companies Group. Employee responses about their workplace experience and corporate culture comprise 75% of each company's score. The other 25% is based on employer information about workplace benefits, policies, practices and demographics. Crain's will announce the final rankings, including a breakdown by company size, next month.

The accolade marked the second to be announced by MNJ in the last week. The company is one of 20 suburban businesses to earn an Annual Award for Business Excellence (AABE) from the Daily Herald Business Ledger for business achievement, growth and community involvement in 2020. MNJ also was recognized in the 2020 Best Places to Work in Illinois competition last May, a statewide program also sponsored by the Daily Herald Business Ledger.

"We have placed an increasing emphasis on talent development and corporate culture over the past few years, including overhauling our commission and health insurance plans, establishing mentoring programs, conducting workshops to help employees identify their life goals, running remote events throughout the pandemic to keep everyone connected, and much more," said Susan Kozak, CEO and co-founder of MNJ Technologies. "All of these efforts have paid off in employee engagement, double-digit revenue increases every year since 2017, and now this recognition from Crain's. We know we offer a great place to work, and it's gratifying to see that the detailed, data-based analyses used in this program show that we measure up with the best employers in Chicagoland."

The complete list of Crain's Best Places to Work in Chicago finalists, in alphabetical order, is posted at ChicagoBusiness.com/BestPlaces2021. The final rankings will be announced online April 9 as well as at a virtual event on the same day and in print on April 12.

About MNJ Technologies

MNJ Technologies is a technology and managed services provider that focuses on helping midmarket companies increase productivity, simplify IT systems and reduce costs through best-in-class vendor-agnostic solutions and services. The company's certified solution consultants and engineers help clients optimize operations through the use of SD-WAN, unified communications, networking, security, cloud and other technologies. MNJ was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in suburban Chicago. For more information, visit www.mnjtech.com

