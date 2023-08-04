MNK Investors Have Opportunity to Lead Mallinckrodt plc Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that investors with substantial losses have opportunity to lead the securities fraud class action lawsuit against Mallinckrodt plc ("Mallinckrodt" or the "Company") (NYSE: MNK).

Class Period: June 17, 2022 – June 14, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 5, 2023

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

The complaint filed alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Mallinckrodt had overstated its financial strength, including purported enhancements to its liquidity and balance sheet, following its emergence from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection; (2) accordingly, the Company overstated its ability to timely make one or more payments to the Trust for the Opioid Settlement; (3) all the foregoing negatively impacted Mallinckrodt's ability and/or willingness to timely meet interest payment obligations on certain bonds; (4) as a result of all the foregoing, the Company was at an increased risk of having to again file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection; and (5) as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

