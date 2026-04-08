MNML Aesthetics Expands Nationwide Access to FDA-Approved Certified Pre-Owned and New Aesthetic Technologies

Expanded offering supports providers nationwide with a more consultative path to purchasing premium pre-owned and FDA-approved new technologies through one trusted partner

DALLAS, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MNML Aesthetics today announced the expansion of its national offering to provide practices across the United States with broader access to both FDA-approved certified pre-owned and new aesthetic technologies through a single trusted sourcing partner. The expansion reflects the company's continued mission to democratize aesthetics by giving providers a more transparent, strategic, and economically sound path to acquiring medical-grade technology.

Built on nearly 20 years of experience in the pre-owned aesthetic device market, MNML Aesthetics has developed deep expertise in the technologies, treatment categories, and performance standards providers value most. As the market continues to evolve, the company is also evolving its approach — moving beyond a traditional sales model and toward a more consultative process designed to help practices evaluate what makes the most sense for their growth, whether they are purchasing new or pre-owned equipment.

For many providers, the challenge is not access to technology — it is access to the right technology at the right price, with the right support. MNML Aesthetics addresses that gap by offering a broader range of purchasing options. Practices seeking established legacy platforms can source premium certified pre-owned devices through www.mnmlaesthetics.com . Providers who are less focused on brand name and more focused on efficacy, support, and long-term business performance can also explore FDA-approved new technologies through www.minimalax.com .

This expanded model is designed to create more flexibility in how providers invest. In many cases, a practice can acquire a newer FDA-approved device at a price point comparable to what it might otherwise pay for a premium pre-owned legacy system — creating a more efficient path to implementation, treatment adoption, and return on investment.

"Providers deserve more than a sales pitch — they deserve clear information, better economics, and guidance that supports the long-term health of their business," said Austin Podowski, CEO of MNML Aesthetics. "Our role is to help practices make the right decision based on their goals, not to force them into a one-size-fits-all purchase. Whether that means sourcing a legacy platform or introducing a newer FDA-approved alternative, we want the process to be transparent, strategic, and built around real outcomes."

MNML Aesthetics is also intentionally challenging the traditional industry playbook, where inflated pricing, large commission structures, and aggressive sales tactics can distort buying decisions and leave providers with underperforming assets. By prioritizing a more direct, consultative, and provider-focused model, the company is working to give buyers a clearer view of value, stronger control over the purchasing process, and better alignment between clinical goals and financial reality.

Beyond sourcing equipment, MNML Aesthetics supports clients throughout the full purchasing journey, including quality control, clinical integration, training, service support, warranty options, and marketing resources. This end-to-end model is designed to help med spas, dermatologists, plastic surgeons, and other providers adopt technology with greater confidence and build more sustainable growth over time.

By expanding nationwide access to both certified pre-owned and new FDA-approved technologies, MNML Aesthetics is giving providers more control over how they grow — with a model centered on transparency, flexibility, and long-term success rather than the traditional pressures of the sale itself.

About MNML Aesthetics

MNML Aesthetics is a Dallas-based aesthetic technology company and verified U.S. distributor. The company exists to democratize aesthetics by making medical-grade treatments and devices more accessible, affordable, and provider-friendly. Through www.mnmlaesthetics.com , MNML Aesthetics serves providers seeking certified pre-owned aesthetic devices, along with training, service and repairs, marketing support, and extended warranty programs. Through www.minimalax.com , the company offers access to new FDA-approved aesthetic technologies for practices seeking a modern, strategic path to growth.

Contact:

Austin Podowski

CEO, MNML Aesthetics

[email protected]

(310) 272-5824

SOURCE MNML Aesthetics