MNTD. by RAKwireless Expands Helium Peer-to-Peer LoRaWAN Network into Europe and Canada

SINGAPORE, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MNTD . by RAKwireless Technology Co., Ltd. (RAK), a pioneer in wireless end-to-end solutions and IoT technology, announces today its launch in Europe and Canada. MNTD. provides easy-to-use helium mining hardware to consumers.

MNTD. offers two new miners, one limited edition Goldspot Miner and the flagship Blackspot Miner. This launch follows the US release in early October that sold out in minutes. Despite a year of record chip shortages and setbacks, MNTD. has successfully supplied 41,000 units in the last few months.

The launch also expands The People's Network, RAKwireless' commitment and passion to make mining accessible for everyone, across the globe. Like the US launch, MNTD. will expedite shipments to crypto enthusiasts throughout the world and will forgo pre-orders, instead shipping as soon as inventory is available. The drop is live on Wednesday at 8 AM PST / 11 AM EST / 10 AM CET. The miners will be available in USD, CAD, and EUR.

"It's been a long time coming, but we're excited to finally serve new locations and expand The People's Network even further across the globe," added RAKwireless CEO, Ken Yu .

RAKwireless has the most experience and credibility in the Helium Hotspot market. RAK manufactured the first Hotspot directly for Helium and has the most hotspots in the market today.

Earlier this year, Helium secured $111 million in a token sale led by Andreessen Horowitz. The decentralized peer-to-peer 5G wireless network is built from the Internet of Things (IoT) using blockchain technology. Donned "The People's Network," miner hotspot Helium enthusiasts users buy the equipment and host it at home to be able to mine crypto and access the network. It's a quick 'plug and play' process, the whole experience of setting up a miner is possible in under 20 mins. The product is coupled around a modern reward system built around a kind of cryptocurrency, the Helium Token (HNT) that users can effectively mine for. Since 2020, RAK has been a key partner to Helium in creating reliable and top-class hardware to power Helium Hotspots.

RAKwireless is a multinational technology company established in June 2014. Headquartered in Shenzhen, RAK is changing the IoT landscape by eliminating design complexity and accelerating time-to-market, for underserved and emerging markets, including open-source and industrial communities. Creating easy-to-deploy solutions and modular IoT products, RAKwireless is working to grow a community of system integrators, developers, and IoT solution providers, who are passionate about taking IoT solutions further than ever before.

MNTD. is on a mission to democratize cryptocurrency-related hardware & mining for the everyday person (#ThePeople) that want to earn rewards, but haven't learned or desire to learn the technical complexities often required to operate them. getmntd.com

