MNTD Continues to Expand Crypto Mining to EU and North America in Recent Drop

Helium hotspots are now more readily available with a new, improved drop queue feature. A portion of sales from this recent drop go toward the UN Relief Fund.

SINGAPORE, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MNTD ., a new brand created by RAKwireless (RAK) solely focused on making crypto-hardware accessible to everyday people, has announced its continued momentum into the crypto-hardware space with its new drop queue system that makes Helium Hotspots available to more customers in the EU and across North America.

To battle the ongoing bot issue at checkout, this launch includes a new drop queue feature. When registered, the drop queue randomly assigns each customer a position to buy a hotspot. The goal of this feature is to balance the traffic and most importantly, give everyone a fair chance to buy the highly in-demand crypto hardware product. MNTD. only sells products that are in stock and are ready for immediate shipping, avoiding the industry backlog issue.

In light of the ongoing Russian invasion in Ukraine, a portion of all sales will go to the UN Relief Fund . RAKwireless has successfully supplied nearly 24,000 units in the last few months to members of The People's Network. The brand is on track to supply many more throughout the rest of the year.

"We're committed to ensuring our hotspots stay accessible to end customers and understand the challenges of the recent supply and demand issues," says RAKwireless CEO, Ken Yu. "This new drop queue feature will help provide more units to IoT and crypto enthusiasts. The goal of MNTD. has always been to support an introductory crypto community and our new drop is a testament to the growing popularity of these new miners."

"The People's Network," miner hotspot Helium enthusiasts users buy the equipment and host it at home, to be able to mine crypto and access the network. It's a quick 'plug and play' process, the whole experience of setting up a miner is possible in under 20 mins. The product is coupled around a modern reward system built around a kind of cryptocurrency, the Helium Token (HNT) that users can effectively mine for. Since 2020, RAK has been a key partner to Helium in creating reliable and top-class hardware to power Helium Hotspots.

About RAKwireless

RAKwireless is a multinational technology company established in June 2014. Headquartered in Shenzhen, RAK is changing the IoT landscape by eliminating design complexity and accelerating time-to-market, for underserved and emerging markets, including open-source and industrial communities. Creating easy-to-deploy solutions and modular IoT products, RAKwireless is working to grow a community of system integrators, developers, and IoT solution providers, who are passionate about taking IoT solutions further than ever before.

https://www.rakwireless.com/en-us

About MNTD.

MNTD. is on a mission to democratize cryptocurrency-related hardware & mining for the everyday person (#ThePeople) that want to earn rewards, but haven't learned or desire to learn the technical complexities often required to operate them. www.getmntd.com

