Mānuka Health Adds Three New Products to their Wellness Collections

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mānuka Health, a global leader in premium mānuka honey products, announces three new skincare products, Eternal Renewal Regenerating Eye Serum, Eternal Renewal Regenerating Face Serum, and Pro Vitality Daily Restorative Face Serum adding to their current wellness collections that comprise both ingestible and skincare categories. The brand is known for harnessing the power of natural ingredients sourced straight from the beehive to create wellness goods that boost inner and outer wellbeing.

Mānuka Health promises top quality, purity, and sustainability, sourcing ingredients from the world's most pristine landscapes, including their brand-owned hives in New Zealand. The brand offers a range of holistic inner and outer wellness goods to elevate daily health and beauty routines. The new skincare additions harness the power of mānuka honey, propolis, and royal jelly, offering external radiance.

The new products are designed to further elevate daily beauty routines, offering benefits such as enhanced hydration, improved skin resilience, a radiant glow, and overall healthier skin. These products are meticulously crafted to preserve the integrity of their natural ingredients, ensuring that users receive the maximum benefits from every application. By combining advanced research with high-quality mānuka honey, propolis, and royal jelly, Mānuka Health delivers skincare solutions that are both effective and luxurious.

"We are excited to introduce this next wave of products that harness the extraordinary benefits of mānuka honey," said Graham Ritchie, Chief Marketing Officer. "This expansion exemplifies Mānuka Health's commitment to crafting premium offerings that blend the essence of New Zealand's Mānuka tree and the honeybee, fusing cutting-edge science with nature's finest."

The first release of products launched in the Spring of 2024 and the brand is excited to unveil the next wave of products including Eternal Renewal Regenerating Eye Serum, Eternal Renewal Regenerating Face Serum, and Pro Vitality Daily Restorative Face Serum.

Pro Vitality Daily Restorative Face Serum (Coming Soon, $82 ): Propolis protects and fortifies, repairs and replenishes. Together with vitamin C and MGO 400+ mānuka honey, this high-potency serum strengthens the skin's natural barrier, supporting overall skin resilience. In a clinical trial, this face serum significantly improved overall skin appearance, radiance, and brightness. 79.5% agreed that their skin is healthier after using the product for 8 weeks.

Eternal Renewal Regenerating Face Serum ($126) : Royal jelly, bee venom and high-grade MGO 800+ mānuka honey meet in perfect harmony to create this skin-stimulating serum. The pinnacle of hydration, rejuvenation and transformation. In a clinical trial, this face serum significantly improved the signs of aging and overall skin health within as little as two weeks. 94.4% agreed that their skin felt moisturized and nourished after using the serum for 8 weeks.

All products are subjected to Mānuka Health's stringent quality testing and standardization processes, guaranteeing that customers receive the same high potency and effectiveness with every purchase.

Products are available globally on manukahealth.com beginning August and in store at Rennaï in Montreal beginning, September 5th. For more information about Mānuka Health, please visit manukahealth.com or contact [email protected].

About Mānuka Health

Mānuka Health is a leading producer of premium mānuka honey products from New Zealand. A collective of over 20,000 beehives, 1.5 billion bees and 200 nature-loving individuals. With an unwavering dedication to quality, purity, and sustainability, Mānuka Health has crafted the finest range of mānuka honey products, driven by a passion for nature's most healing gifts. This relentless pursuit of the highest standards has solidified their position as a trusted name in the industry, allowing them to share the extraordinary benefits of mānuka honey as well as propolis and royal jelly with the world, supporting overall well-being. As guardians of the timeless dance between the mānuka tree and the honeybee, they envision a world where every individual, through their products, experiences the sweetness of nature's most profound love story, and that their sustainable practices ensure it continues for generations to come.

