Mānuka Health Expands Retail Footprint with Sprouts

Mānuka Health

02 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

Mānuka Honey Throat Spray with Propolis will now be available at Sprouts Farmers Market Nationwide

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mānuka Health, a global leader in premium Manuka honey products, is excited to announce the launch of the brand's best-selling Mānuka Honey Throat Spray with Propolis at Sprouts Farmers Markets across the United States.

Manuka Honey Throat Spray
"We are thrilled to bring our Mānuka Honey Throat Spray with Propolis to Sprouts Farmers Markets," said Travis Brennion, VP of North America. "This is a significant milestone for us, as Sprouts is renowned for its commitment to offering healthy and natural products to its customers. With this new Sprouts distribution, more people can experience the exceptional benefits of our Mānuka Honey & Propolis for throat health."

Formulated with high-quality New Zealand Manuka honey and propolis, which are known for their unique natural properties, the spray can help to soothe and protect the throat with each spritz. The product is free from artificial colors, flavors, and sweeteners, making it the perfect choice for individuals who prioritize quality ingredients and natural wellness solutions. Furthermore, the convenient size allows for easy transport and on-the-go usage. The spray has a fresh minty flavor, and can be used daily.

Consumers can now access Mānuka Honey Throat Spray with Propolis through sprouts.com and brick and mortar in the wellness - vitamins and supplements sections of Sprouts Farmers Markets.

For more information about Mānuka Health, please visit us.manukahealth.com or contact [email protected].

About Mānuka Health
Mānuka Health is a leading producer of premium Mānuka honey products from New Zealand. With an unwavering dedication to quality, purity, and sustainability, Mānuka Health has crafted the finest range of Mānuka honey products, driven by a passion for nature's healing gifts including Mānuka Honey, Royal Jelly Capsules, Mānuka Honey Lozenges, and more. This relentless pursuit of the highest standards has solidified their position as a trusted name in the industry, allowing them to share the extraordinary benefits of Mānuka honey with the world, supporting overall well-being.

