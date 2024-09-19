Mānuka: The hottest super-ingredient powering a skincare revolution

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready, Los Angeles! Launching soon, MN8 is shaking up skincare with a groundbreaking debut set to redefine natural beauty. The Mānuka Gold Extract—a powerful, world-first ingredient is taking skincare to the next level. Mānuka is known for its honey, but MN8 is here to show the New Zealand super-ingredient has so much more to offer.

Each batch of MN8's Mānuka Gold Extract is meticulously handcrafted in small batches, ensuring the highest quality and potency. This dedication results in 59% higher collagen production than Vitamin C and delivers 60 times the potency of Mānuka honey. The MN8 Skincare range including Mānuka Cleanser, Mānuka Serum and Mānuka Moisturizer

MN8, a family of 8, transformed 120 acres of deteriorated dairy pasture into a regenerative botanical ecosystem of native Mānuka trees. They pioneered a revolutionary extraction method, transforming the native Mānuka plant into a potent extract that's 60 times more powerful than Mānuka honey and outperforms well-known ingredients like Vitamin C[1]. Packed with anti-inflammatory and healing properties, let the new era of skincare begin.

"The most luxurious Mānuka skincare yet"

While Mānuka honey has become synonymous with luxury —like the jars you'll find at Erewhon, MN8 is taking it up a notch. Handcrafted on a family farm in Waipu, New Zealand, each batch of Mānuka Gold Extract boasts an extraordinary 35-45% higher triketone level— offering an unmatched solution for those serious about skincare. This potent extract works wonders on everything from acne to premature aging, stimulating 59% higher collagen production than Vitamin C[1]. With limited quantities available, this exclusive product launch is poised to create a wave of excitement and demand among skincare enthusiasts and experts alike.

From construction to skincare visionary

The story behind MN8 is as unique as the product itself. Founder Jaxon Dobson—a 29-year-old builder, surfer, and snowboarder—never imagined he'd lead a skincare revolution. After discovering the remarkable effects of Mānuka Gold Extract on his own skin, he knew his family was onto something special.

"When I tried it on my skin for the first time, I couldn't believe the results. My UV damage started healing, and dry patches disappeared," Jaxon shares. That moment sparked the journey from constructing LA's hottest spots like Great White Venice and Larchmont to developing the skincare brand in a secluded yurt in New Zealand.

Celebrity buzz and exclusive pre-sale

After returning to LA with samples, Jaxon quickly stirred up excitement among Hollywood's elite. While showing the product to friends, he caught the attention of actor Henry Golding, and influencers like The Unlikely Florist and The Caker are already lining up to feature MN8.

The hype is real, and the buzz around MN8's upcoming pre-sale is undeniable. With its potent formula and androgynous, futuristic design, MN8 is the must-have skincare brand of 2024.

Experience the Mānuka revolution

Set to launch exclusively in Los Angeles, MN8 is bringing New Zealand's best-kept secret to the forefront of skincare innovation. For more information and to secure your spot in the exclusive pre-sale, visit https://mn8skincare.com or follow us on social media @mn8skincare

