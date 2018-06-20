MNX Global Logistics Opens New Healthcare and Life Sciences Logistics Centre in New York

"The demand for our services particularly in biologics, cold-chain and medical device logistics in the Northeast has seen tremendous growth in the past 12 months," said Paul J. Martins, MNX CEO and President. "Customers with the need for expertise in regulatory control, chain of custody, visibility, and security of their high-value and time-critical products are turning to MNX. Our investment in this new facility is testament to MNX's commitment to continually exceed the expectations of our customers."

This new 14,000 square feet, GDP compliant facility was designed to exceed the highest standards in the handling and movement of critical biopharmaceutical, radiopharmaceutical and medical device shipments. The facility features -20 degrees C, 2-8 degrees C and additional temperature-controlled storage with 24/7 monitoring, back-up systems and state of the art security. This ensures the constant integrity and security of our customer's temperature and high value shipments.

"MNX's new Life Sciences Logistics Centre in New York allows us to provide cross docking, storage and transportation for our clients with temperature sensitive shipping needs," said Nathan Gesse, MNX Executive Vice President. "In addition, our customers will benefit from our strict adherence to industry recognized compliance and protocols to handle these critical shipments for storage or transport."

Utilizing our own dedicated GDP compliant facility in New York allows MNX to provide on-site highly qualified and trained staff – enabling MNX to comply with the strictest standards for packaging, inventory, cross docking, storage, refrigerant replenishment, recharging and transportation for our customer's shipments.

About MNX

MNX Global Logistics (www.mnx.com) is a premium global provider of specialized, expedited transportation and logistics services. Clients include multinational leaders in the biopharmaceutical, life sciences, medical device, aviation and entertainment industries. These organizations rely on MNX's exceptional record of transporting critical items around the world.

Headquartered in Long Beach, CA, MNX serves over 190 countries, including key Asia Pacific, Latin/South America, and EMEA markets. www.mnx.com

