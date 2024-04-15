Mo' Money, Mo' Progress: Amplifying the Impact of Donors of Color: Panel Speaks to Intersection of Philanthropy, Race, Caste, and Power

OXFORD, England, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Experts gathered at the Fusion Arts Center on Gloucester Green for a sold-out event to discuss the shifting world of philanthropy, including its redefinition by people of color and historically oppressed communities. They also discussed how funders can help donors of color maximize their impact.

The panel comprised leading experts in the field: Yvonne Moore, Managing Director, of Moore Philanthropy; Hilda Vega, Vice President of Philanthropic Knowledge and Practice, of Hispanics in Philanthropy; and Solome Lemma, Executive Director, of Thousand Currents.

"Mo' Money, Mo' Progress: Amplifying the Impact of Donors of Color" shows how donors of color redefine philanthropy. Post this

"Historically, the contributions of many groups to the world of philanthropy are overlooked, and their potential impact underestimated," said Moore. "The time to change that is now, by providing donors of color with the recognition they deserve, and offering solutions for those new to philanthropy so they can effectively achieve their goals."

In the 90-minute panel, the participants tackled various questions about the changing field of philanthropy. The conversation described the narrow view of philanthropy today and offered strategies that philanthropic organizations can take to foster a more inclusive sector. From how to help people see themselves as philanthropists to exploring social change resourcing frameworks outside of institutional philanthropy, the panel highlighted how people of color are moving money in impressive ways.

"Before and beyond philanthropy, there are other social change resourcing mechanisms like giving circles, remittances, and mutual aid that are central to many communities around the world. Philanthropy must recognize these diverse giving traditions in communities of color," said Lemma. These practices are often how communities survive, remain resilient, and overcome their obstacles. Philanthropy can recognize these as pivotal and, in fact, learn from them to engage more in solidarity-based giving that imbues all of these traditions."

"Communities of color and other oppressed groups are as generous if not more generous than dominant community peers, but this is rarely recognized," said Vega. "As we think about the next steps beyond this conversation, I'm excited to see how we can develop new tools and frameworks for donors of color that are customized to reflect and amplify their experiences rather than continue to rely on tools designed by and for wealthy white and dominant community donors."

Highlights from the event can be viewed here .

SOURCE Moore Philanthropy