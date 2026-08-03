MO SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: SueWallSt Notifies Investors of Potential Securities Claims Involving Altria Group

Altria Group reaffirmed full-year 2026 adjusted diluted EPS guidance of $5.56 to $5.72 on April 30, 2026 -- three months later, the Company cut its full-year outlook and the stock sold off. SueWallSt notifies investors of a pending investigation into potential securities law violations.

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Full-year 2026 adjusted diluted EPS guidance of $5.56 to $5.72 was reaffirmed by Altria Group (NYSE: MO) Chief Financial Officer Sal Mancuso during the Company's April 30, 2026 earnings call. In late July 2026, Altria reduced that full-year outlook alongside second-quarter results that came in below Wall Street consensus, and MO shares declined. Shareholders who lost money on Altria Group are encouraged to submit their information for a free case evaluation . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (888) SueWallSt.

On the same April 30, 2026 call, Chief Executive Officer Billy Gifford told investors, "Overall, we delivered a strong start to the year." Mancuso stated that the Company "will see increases in the export volume and the benefit of the duty drawback as the year progresses." Earlier, on the January 29, 2026 fourth-quarter call, Gifford stated that Altria "expect[s] growth to be weighted to the second half of the year, reflecting a progressive increase in cigarette import and export activity over the course of the year."

The investigation concerns whether the reaffirmed EPS range and the second-half growth commentary adequately reflected cost and volume pressures affecting the Company's 2026 results.

Investors who purchased MO shares and suffered a loss are urged to have their losses reviewed at no cost . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST : SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the MO Investigation

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading? A: The investigation concerns whether Altria Group made materially false or misleading statements regarding its full-year 2026 adjusted diluted EPS guidance of $5.56 to $5.72 and its expectation of second-half growth. Altria subsequently reduced its full-year outlook and the stock declined.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the MO investigation? A: Investors who purchased MO stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do MO investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What documents do I need to participate? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my MO shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought MO and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to participate. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are generally handled on a contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, and no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. Participating in the investigation does not require court appearances or depositions.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected]\

Tel: (888) SueWallSt\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

SOURCE SueWallSt.com