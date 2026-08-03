PHAR SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: SueWallSt Notifies Investors of Potential Securities Claims Involving Pharming Group

On May 7, 2026, Pharming Group's CEO reaffirmed full-year revenue guidance of $405 million to $425 million. Twelve weeks later, the Company cut that range to $375 million to $395 million and the stock fell 22%.

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharming Group (NASDAQ: PHAR) shareholders watched 22% of their position disappear on July 30, 2026, after the Company reduced its full-year 2026 revenue outlook to $375-$395 million -- roughly $30 million below the range management had reaffirmed less than three months earlier. Investors who lost money on PHAR are encouraged to submit their losses for review now. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (888) SueWallSt.

The timeline is short. On the Q1 2026 earnings call held May 7, 2026, Chief Executive Officer Fabrice Chouraqui told investors: "We are maintaining our revenue guidance of $405 million to $425 million for 2026, representing growth between 8% and 13% year-on-year." On July 30, 2026, the Company reported Q2 total revenue of $90.2 million, down 3% year-over-year, and lowered the full-year range. Analyst consensus ahead of the report stood near $419 million.

Diluted earnings per share came in at $0.002, compared with $0.006 in the prior-year period. RUCONEST sales fell 10% year-over-year to $72.3 million. SueWallSt notifies investors of a pending investigation into whether Pharming Group and certain of its officers may be responsible for potential securities law violations.

Shareholders who purchased Pharming Group securities and suffered a loss may request a free case evaluation here, or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the PHAR Investigation

Q: Which statements are being investigated as potentially misleading?A: The investigation concerns whether Pharming Group made materially false or misleading statements regarding its full-year 2026 revenue outlook, which was reaffirmed at $405-$425 million on May 7, 2026 and reduced to $375-$395 million on July 30, 2026. When the Company disclosed the reduced outlook and a 3% revenue decline, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: How much did PHAR stock drop?A: Shares fell approximately 22% after the Company reported Q2 2026 revenue of $90.2 million and cut its full-year revenue outlook by roughly $30 million at the midpoint. Investors who purchased shares at allegedly inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: Who is eligible to participate in the PHAR investigation?A: Investors who purchased PHAR stock or securities and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What do PHAR investors need to do right now?A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt, a brand of Levi & Korsinsky LLP, for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What documents do I need to participate?A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my PHAR shares -- can I still recover losses?A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought PHAR and sold at a loss may still participate in the investigation.

Q: What does it cost me to participate?A: There is no upfront cost to participate. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are generally handled on a contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, and no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I live outside the United States?A: U.S. securities fraud investigations generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected]\

Tel: (888) SueWallSt\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE SueWallSt.com