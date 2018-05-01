MO Tecnologias Enters Into An Agreement With Blackstone Merchant Services To Offer MCA In The USA

"Over the past two years, MO's innovative proprietary credit technology has been adopted by major Financial Institutions, Service Companies and other Fintech's in many Countries in Latin America, and we now look forward to enter the North American market with a great partner such as Blackstone," comments Paolo Fidanza, MO Tecnologias Co-Founder & CEO, "Blackstone has built a reputation for its end-to-end merchant solutions for retailers in the US and now with the unique MO Merchant Cash Advance offering, it will be able to allow its network of stores to access pre-approved cash advances 24/7 with immediate digital withdrawal from a Mobile App/Web Portal, without the requirement to present additional documentations, and without impacting their traditional credit rating with credit inquiries."

"For over 20 years, Blackstone has offered innovative merchant solutions to businesses through its comprehensive proprietary platform which includes complete merchant solutions from credit/debit processing, prepaid products and toll payment solutions through a multitude of terminals, web based applications and point of sale systems," said Janet Sancho, Blackstone President. "We have seen many Merchant Cash Advance solutions, but MO is unique in its onboarding approach, which pre-approves Merchants for cash advances without the need to submit additional documentations and without consulting traditional credit bureaus. Our network will be pre-screened to easily access working capital when they need it and then repaying it with small daily installments that are deducted automatically from their future deposits."

Blackstone and MO plan to roll out the MCA offer within the next 90 days.

About MO Tecnologias LLC

MO Tecnologias LLC is a leading Fintech who has developed an innovative patent-pending proprietary credit scoring technology and loan management platform which uses AI & machine learning. Without the need to know the identity of the user, MO processes numerous data points and calculates a credit score within seconds, pre-approving the user. The MO loan issuing & management platform can serve and admin credit to persons or small businesses via multiple channels, including Smart Mobile App, Web Portal, POS Terminal, M-Pos, USSD, SMS, Transport Cards, and Pre-Paid & Debit Cards.

MO has operations in USA, Colombia, Peru, Panama, Ecuador, and Mexico.

For more information please visit: www.motecnologias.com

Sara Guerra

Telephone: +57 3176405083

Email: sara@motecnologias.com

About Blackstone Merchant Services, Inc.

Established in 2000, Blackstone Merchant Services has successfully managed to bring a complete end-to-end prepaid and payment processing programs to all retailers regardless of their size. Our comprehensive proprietary platform provides complete merchant solutions from credit/debit processing, prepaid products and payment solutions through a multitude of terminals, web-based applications and point of sale systems. Blackstone consistently provides merchants with competitive prepaid and processing rates to meet all of their prepaid and payment processing needs. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Blackstone serves thousands of clients throughout the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

For more information please visit: www.BlackstoneMerchant.com

Alexandra Durand

Telephone: +1 305-639-9590 ext 2207

Email: adurand@blackstoneonline.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mo-tecnologias-enters-into-an-agreement-with-blackstone-merchant-services-to-offer-mca-in-the-usa-300640496.html

SOURCE MO Tecnologias LLC

Related Links

http://www.motecnologias.com

