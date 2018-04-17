Moab Capital Urges Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. Shareholders to Vote Against the Re-Election of the Board at the Upcoming Annual Meeting

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/677867/Moab_Letter_to_MIC_Board_04_17_2018.pdf

Moab Capital has retained Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP as its advisor in connection with its efforts to hold the existing Board accountable and protect the best interests of MIC shareholders.

About Moab Capital Partners, LLC

Moab Capital is an SEC-registered independent investment advisor founded in 2006 and is located in New York, NY.

Investor contact:

Michael Rothenberg

Managing Member

Moab Capital Partners, LLC

212-981-2647

mr@moabpartners.com

Written materials are submitted voluntarily pursuant to Rule 14a-6(g)(1) promulgated under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This is not a solicitation of authority to vote your proxy. Moab Capital is not asking for your proxy card and will not accept proxy cards if sent. The cost of this filing is being borne entirely by Moab Capital and its affiliates.

PLEASE NOTE: Moab Capital is not asking for your proxy card and cannot accept your proxy card. Please DO NOT send us your proxy card.

