Moab Capital Urges Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. Shareholders to Vote Against the Re-Election of the Board at the Upcoming Annual Meeting

NEW YORK, April 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Moab Capital Partners, LLC ("Moab Capital") announced today that it has delivered a letter to the board of directors (the "Board") of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. ("MIC" or, the "Company") (NYSE: MIC) calling for an immediate reconstitution of the Board and urging shareholders to vote against all six current members of the Board standing for re-election at the May 16, 2018 Annual Meeting. Moab Capital and related entities manage investment funds that beneficially own approximately 1% of MIC's outstanding shares, and have been shareholders of MIC since 2011. The full text of Moab Capital's letter can be viewed at the following link:
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/677867/Moab_Letter_to_MIC_Board_04_17_2018.pdf
Moab Capital has retained Olshan Frome Wolosky LLP as its advisor in connection with its efforts to hold the existing Board accountable and protect the best interests of MIC shareholders.
About Moab Capital Partners, LLC
Moab Capital is an SEC-registered independent investment advisor founded in 2006 and is located in New York, NY.
Investor contact:
Michael Rothenberg
Managing Member
Moab Capital Partners, LLC
212-981-2647
mr@moabpartners.com
Written materials are submitted voluntarily pursuant to Rule 14a-6(g)(1) promulgated under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This is not a solicitation of authority to vote your proxy. Moab Capital is not asking for your proxy card and will not accept proxy cards if sent. The cost of this filing is being borne entirely by Moab Capital and its affiliates.
PLEASE NOTE: Moab Capital is not asking for your proxy card and cannot accept your proxy card. Please DO NOT send us your proxy card.
