Moai Launch Party at John W. North Park with Blue Zones Project Riverside

A Celebration of Community and Connection: Coming Together for a Common Purpose

RIVERSIDE, Calif., April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Zones Project Riverside invites all Riversiders to a Moai™ Launch Party at North Park on Saturday, April 18th, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM. More than 300 Riversiders will have the opportunity to join free, ten-week sessions focused on exercise and community connection.

Moais (moh-eyes), inspired by the tradition of social support circles from Okinawa, Japan—one of the original blue zones regions—are groups that meet for ten weeks to build meaningful connections around a shared interest. Blue Zones Project Riverside is launching 28 of these groups in one morning. From early morning yoga and run clubs, to reading groups and "wine and unwind," there is a group for everyone to make new friends and live better, longer. Moais are located throughout Riverside on every day of the week.

The Launch Party is family-friendly and entirely free with acai bowls, coffee, and music. There will be opportunities for anyone curious or interested in longevity, health, and quality of life to draw inspiration towards building a network of like-minded individuals.

Moais Offered:

Walking/Hiking (With and Without dogs)

Farming

Water Aerobics

Boardgames

Writing

Reading

Yoga

Wine and Unwind

ASL and Spanish offerings

Run clubs

More to come!

"Healthy behaviors are contagious," said Erin Edwards, Executive Director for Blue Zones Project Riverside. "Our vision for these Moai groups is to meet Riversiders where they are in their well-being goals. No matter where, no matter when, there's a Moai for everyone."

Event Details:

Meeting Location: John W. North Park, 3200 Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside CA, 92507

Time: Begins at 10:00 am, Wrap up at 12:00 pm

Duration: 2 hours

For further information or questions on this Blue Zones Project® inspired activity, please contact Grace Manzo, Blue Zone Project Riverside's Community Outreach Lead, at [email protected] or at (951)-446-2387. To learn more about Blue Zones Project Riverside, contact the Blue Zones team in Riverside at (951)344-1384 or visit www.bluezonesprojectriverside.com.

About Blue Zones Project

Blue Zones Project® is a community-led initiative designed to help people live better, longer lives with lower rates of chronic disease by implementing permanent and semi-permanent changes to policies, systems, streets, surroundings, and social networks so it's easier for residents to eat wisely, move naturally, and connect more with others as they move throughout their day. Blue Zones Project® is based on research by Dan Buettner, a National Geographic Fellow and New York Times best-selling author who identified five cultures of the world—or blue zones —with the highest concentration of people living to 100 years or older. Blue Zones Project incorporates Buettner's findings and works with cities to implement policies and programs that will move a community toward optimal health and well-being. Blue Zones launched the first pilot community in 2009 in Albert Lea, MN with groundbreaking results. The model has since been applied to more than 80 communities in the United States. Participating communities have experienced double-digit drops in obesity and tobacco use and have saved millions of dollars in healthcare costs. For more information, visit bluezones.com.

About Blue Zones in Riverside County

Blue Zones Project® is brought to Riverside County by Blue Zones and leading organizations Riverside University Health System - Public Health, Inland Empire Health Plan Foundation, Kaiser Permanente, Inland Empire Health Plan (IEHP), Molina Healthcare, and Eisenhower Health. In collaboration with the County of Riverside and the Cities of Riverside, Banning, Palm Springs, and Coachella, this innovative partnership brings together private and public organizations under a shared vision to support, build, and measurably improve community well-being across the County. Blue Zones Projects have launched in Riverside, Banning, Coachella, and Palm Springs, while Mead Valley begins a policy-focused Blue Zones Activate. Over five years, local leadership and the local Blue Zones Project teams will implement the Blue Zones Life Radius® model to make healthy choices easier throughout the region through permanent and semi-permanent changes to the built environment, food environment, public policies, and social networks.

CONTACT:

Grace Manzo

[email protected]

951-446-2387

Erin Edwards

[email protected]

815-793-4957

SOURCE Blue Zones