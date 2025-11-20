MOANA SURFRIDER, A WESTIN RESORT & SPA, COMPLETES RENOVATION OF HISTORIC BANYAN WING AND UNVEILS NEW GUEST EXPERIENCES

Preserving historic character while embracing modern comforts, the Banyan Wing remains a beloved favorite among Moana Surfrider guests. As was common for the time, each room varies slightly, offering its own charm. The wing's guest rooms and suites feature views of Diamond Head, the historic courtyard banyan tree, or Waikiki skyline.

Guest rooms in the Banyan Wing, the Moana Surfrider's original wing built in 1901, will provide a redefined expression of The First Lady's classic elegance and tradition, inspired by various limu (seaweed), which once grew with abundance along the shore and was used in different ways, including sustenance, nourishment and healing. Carefully selected furniture and artwork balance the Moana's iconic architecture with modern, yet transitional touchpoints designed to create an ambiance of spacious living. A thoughtfully designed work area, fresh flooring, custom entertainment and refreshment center, and artwork evoking the graceful lines of limu, complete the space.

New Lobby Boutiques

The Banyan Wing Lobby has introduced new, locally owned retail shops:

Lonohana Estate Chocolates Pop-Up (November & December): This pop-up features Hawaii-grown, handcrafted chocolate rooted in sustainability. Open daily, 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., guests can browse the full range of chocolates and savor island-crafted indulgence steps from the shore.

Nick Kuchar's Art & Vintage Gallery: Acclaimed local artist Nick Kuchar unveiled his first Waikiki gallery on October 1. Open daily, 9 a.m.–10 p.m., the gallery features surf-inspired artwork, apparel and lifestyle goods that reflect the nostalgia of early surfing and travel culture.

"As we complete the Banyan Wing, we're honoring the Moana Surfrider's 124-year legacy while elevating comfort for today's traveler," said Thomas Foti, Biplex General Manager, Moana Surfrider, A Westin Resort & Spa and Sheraton Princess Kaiulani. "From design that draws on the restorative spirit of limu to thoughtful in-room enhancements and new lobby retail partners, we're excited to welcome guests into spaces that feel both timeless and inspiring, inviting guests to experience the spirit of Waikiki in a refreshed way."

Fresh Guest Programming

To complement the renovation, the resort is expanding and debuting new guest experiences:

Ultimate Spa Experience: In keeping with the Moana Surfrider's commitment to restorative travel, an all-new, exclusive two-person experience debuts at the Moana Lani Spa. The experience is held in an Oceanfront Spa Suite, and includes a 25-minute facial, a 50-minute massage and a soothing coconut milk bath. Following the treatments, guests can enjoy the in-suite whirlpool spa, a cheese and charcuterie board, two premium desserts and two glasses of prosecco.

"The One Year Wave": The resort invites travelers to make Moana Memories and revive the lost art of letter writing. Upon arrival, each visitor receives a Welcome Guide featuring a detachable postcard. They can handwrite a short message to their future selves, include a mailing address, and drop the postcard at the Front Desk for delivery one year later.

These additions join a robust calendar of complimentary activities, including daily yoga, meditation, beachside runs with the Run Concierge, and bi-weekly historic tours.

Exclusive Offer for Marriott Bonvoy Members

Guests interested in experiencing the newly renovated Banyan Wing rooms can book Marriott Bonvoy's Blue Friday members-only offer: up to 40 percent off select stays in Waikiki and 10,000 bonus points per stay when booking the promotional rate for a limited time. Book here.

For more information, visit www.moanasurfrider.com.

