MOASC Fosters Physician Advocates through Advocacy Award

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Medical Oncology Association of Southern California, Inc. (MOASC), announces the winner of the Warren Fong, MD Advocacy Award.

Since its founding in 1990, MOASC has been dedicated to improving cancer care in Southern California through strong advocacy, ongoing education, and providing essential resources to the cancer care community.

Ashkan Lashkari, MD, President, presented the Warren Fong, MD Advocacy Award to Amy L. Cummings, MD, PhD, Assistant Professor, Division of Hematology/Oncology, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. This award aims to empower emerging leaders in oncology to influence health policy and advocate for the needs of cancer patients and the medical community. This grant will support Dr. Cummings' travel and participation in both local and national advocacy meetings and events.

"At MOASC, we believe that empowering the next generation of physician advocates is crucial for driving meaningful change in healthcare. Therefore, we are excited to provide this Advocacy Award that honors the legacy of Warren Fong, MD – a visionary and passionate advocate for the oncology community, and to further support Dr. Cummings, who has demonstrated a passion for making a difference", said Dr. Lashkari.

Further enquiries

Nichole East, CAE, Executive Director, 909-985-9061, ext. 1002

MOASC in brief

The Medical Oncology Association of Southern California (MOASC) is a leading professional organization dedicated to empowering oncology professionals through advocacy and education, standing as a trusted voice and vital resource for the cancer care community. MOASC supports more than 650 hematologists and oncologists working in both local communities and major academic centers such as Cedars-Sinai, City of Hope, Loma Linda University, UC Irvine, UC Los Angeles, UC San Diego, and UC Southern California.

For more information, visit www.MOASC.org

SOURCE Medical Oncology Association of Southern California (MOASC)