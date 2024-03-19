MOASC Presents Cary Presant, MD Young Investigator Award

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Medical Oncology Association of Southern California, Inc. (MOASC), a California state oncology society, held its 9th Annual Oncology Summit & Research Symposium.

At this symposium, Ashkan Lashkari, MD, President, presented the inaugural Cary Presant, MD Young Investigator Award to Alexis LeVee, MD, Chief Fellow, Hematology & Medical Oncology at, City of Hope National Medical Center, for her research on "Fecal microbiome and association with outcomes in patients with HER2-positive (HER2+) breast cancer (BC) receiving neoadjuvant HER2-targeted therapy and immunotherapy (IO)." Dr. LeVee was selected among a pool of competitive applicants from California. Her research will attempt to shed light on how certain bacteria in the intestine of breast cancer patients with HER2+ disease may enhance the effectiveness of immunologic and gene-targeted therapies.

The Young Investigator Award (YIA) aims to support early-career researchers, typically those within a few years of completing their postgraduate training, who are conducting innovative and impactful research in clinical and translation oncology. By offering support tailored to early-career researchers, YIA programs play a crucial role in fostering talent, promoting innovation, and ultimately advancing the fight against cancer through cutting-edge research.

"I am honored to have this award named for me in recognition of my career achievements in cancer research", said Dr. Presant who is continuing his practice and research at City of Hope. "The study of Dr. LeVee will result in novel treatment pathways for many patients, and this Young Investigator Award will further her career as she leads further clinical trials and studies that will translate laboratory science into early-stage treatments for patients with many forms of cancer."



"We at MOASC are excited to provide a Young Investigator Award that honors the work of our founder, Dr. Cary Presant, who has been dedicated to the fight against cancer. This award is meant to help launch the careers of fellows and junior faculty members as they focus on exciting groundbreaking research. We are excited to honor our inaugural award to Dr. LeVee and are thankful to our sponsor, Aveo Oncology, for their support", said Dr. Lashkari.

The (YIA) was supported by a grant from AVEO Oncology ("AVEO"), an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering medicines that provide a better life for patients with cancer.

In 1990, MOASC was established to advance and protect the ability of cancer patients to obtain, and the ability of oncology physicians to provide, optimal cancer care throughout California.

MOASC currently represents more than 600 oncologists/hematologists and 6 comprehensive cancer centers and institutions in Southern California. MOASC continually strives to ensure continued access to care, thereby assuring greater access to oncology treatments for cancer patients. MOASC is a Non-Profit Mutual Benefit 501(c) 6 Corporation.

