Moatable Announces 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

PHOENIX, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moatable, Inc. (NYSE: MTBL) ("Moatable" or the "Company"), which operates two US-based SaaS businesses, Lofty Inc.© and Trucker Path Inc.©, today announced that it will hold its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "AGM") at 9:00 am local time on June 3, 2024, at the Davinci Meeting Room, Spaces One Renaissance Tower, 2 North Central Ave, Suite 1800, Phoenix, AZ 85004. The board of directors of the Company has fixed the close of business on April 12, 2024, as the record date for determining the members of the Company that are entitled to attend the AGM. Holders of record of ordinary shares of the Company as of the record date are entitled to attend the AGM. The AGM is informational, and no resolution will be proposed for the shareholders to vote on at the meeting.

About Moatable Inc.

Moatable, Inc. (NYSE: MTBL) operates several US-based SaaS businesses including Lofty and Trucker Path. Moatable's American depositary shares, each of which currently represents forty-five Class A ordinary shares, trade on NYSE under the symbol "MTBL".

