Moatable Announces Appointment of Independent Director

PHOENIX, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Moatable, Inc. (OTC Pink: MTBLY) ("Moatable" or the "Company"), which operates two US-based SaaS businesses, Lofty Inc.© and Trucker Path Inc.©, today announced that the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board") has approved the appointment of Mr. Grant Moon as a member of the Board, effective April 30, 2024.

A veteran with two decades of experience in the real estate and financial technology industries, Mr. Moon is CEO of BlueForceX, a strategy consulting firm serving banks, venture capital firms, and early-stage technology companies. He is also a venture partner with Denver Angels, an early-stage venture capital firm in Colorado. Previously, he founded and served as Chief Executive Officer of Home Captain Inc., a financial technology company that served over 40 large banks and financial institutions. Prior to Home Captain, Mr. Moon worked for American Express in the Global Client Group managing a portfolio of some of their largest clients representing over $10 billion in annual charge volume. Before American Express, Grant worked for Hersha, a public REIT, in multiple roles, eventually heading all eCommerce, distribution, and marketing functions for the Company. He is a former Major in the US Army, a veteran of the Global War on Terrorism, and a Bronze Star Recipient. He is passionate about giving back and serving the veteran community. To better educate veteran home buyers on their VA Home Loan benefits, Mr. Moon penned and published The Ultimate Guide to VA Loans. He also created a continuing education qualified course called "VA Loan Certified", which provides real estate agents the training needed to work with veteran homebuyers effectively. Mr. Moon holds a BS in Business Administration from Endicott College, an MBA from Babson College, and an MS in Technology Management from Columbia University.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I welcome Grant to our Board. I believe he will bring valuable input to the company with his wealth of expertise and experience in the real estate and fintech industry," said Moatable's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Joseph Chen.

About Moatable Inc.

Moatable, Inc. (OTC Pink: MTBLY) operates two US-based SaaS businesses including Lofty and Trucker Path. Moatable's American depositary shares, each of which currently represents forty-five Class A ordinary shares, trade on OTC Pink open market under the symbol "MTBLY".

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Moatable's beliefs and expectations, including statements on making investments and operating businesses that generate long-term returns for investors, and expectations for future growth and innovation are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Moatable's goals and strategies; Moatable's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; Moatable's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its services; Moatable's plans to enhance user experience, infrastructure and service offerings. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and other documents filed with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Moatable does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

SOURCE Moatable, Inc.