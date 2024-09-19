Mob Wives Creator and Bridgetown Street Productions Owner Jennifer Graziano Launches The UnOrganized Network in Partnership with Green Leaf Productions and Mark Spark Productions

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jennifer Graziano, creator of the hit TV series Mob Wives, is expanding by launching a podcast network with Emmy Award-winning producer Rudy Vegliante of Green Leaf Productions and Mark Spark Productions.

The UnOrganized Network launches on September 20 with Graziano's own podcast, Straightened Out. The first podcast that goes behind the scenes with the creator to "straighten out" the drama and burning questions viewers have about Mob Wives, other mob-related films, and reality series. Jennifer's co-hosts are nascent social media sensations Antonia Arcabascio (aka Tonzi Macaroni) and Robert Valentino Peppaceno (aka Rob Pepp). Their first episode of the Straightened Out podcast will kick off with Renee Graziano—the OG of Mob Wives.

Jennifer Graziano will break her silence and give the juicy backstory of favorite storylines, living up to the podcast's tagline: content so good...it's a crime!

"I'm looking forward to our partnership with Jennifer Graziano. Additionally, Antonia and Rob will bring a fresh perspective to the Straightened Out podcast," says Mark Spark.

Jenn adds, "Launching into the podcast space is a great addition to my portfolio. Antonia and Rob are great co-hosts and my scholars in pop culture. I like to go big, so I will also be launching my sister Renee's podcast."

The UnOrganized Network will also produce Renee Graziano's first podcast, The CRYsis Queen—a raw and powerful podcast where vulnerability is strength. Renee and her guests uncover the deep, painful truths that unite us, with the goal of making their trauma feel lighter.

Renee will kick off The CRYsis Queen with media magnet Aubrey O'Day.

"I'm excited to create this community and safe space for guests to openly share their experiences. Guests will range from experts, personalities, and celebrities, making every conversation heartfelt," stated Renee Graziano. "I have been through it all, so I hope listeners are able to relate and connect to The CRYsis Queen."

Mr. Vegliante adds, "Renee's podcast is authentic and supports mental health. Excited for listeners to engage with both podcasts and for this joint venture."

The Straightened Out and The CRYsis Queen podcasts will be available on all podcast platforms and YouTube.

