SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobase Electronics Co., Ltd. ("Mobase") and UltraSense Systems ("UltraSense") announced the production ramp of a solid-state infotainment touch bar now shipping on a high-volume global SUV platform. The program pairs UltraSense's Force HMI Controller with in-plane piezoelectric force sensing, localized haptics, and capacitive touch to deliver a sleek design and a premium "press-to-confirm" feel—modernizing the cabin versus previous mechanical interfaces.

Mobase Electronics and UltraSense Systems Expand Partnership to Deliver Next-Gen Solid-State Infotainment Systems to Global OEMs

The Force-based approach reduces false triggering compared with capacitive-only designs, offers precise, tunable force thresholds, and meets automotive Grade-B operating requirements. Designers preserve styling continuity (no frame cutouts) while enabling crisp, seamless driving functions and a refined user experience. The solution also aligns with Euro NCAP's 2026 direction encouraging tactile controls for key functions to reduce eyes-off-road time; a solid-state bar beneath the display offers drivers the opportunity to adjust by feel rather than visually hunting menus.

"Working with UltraSense, we're delivering a contemporary interface that elevates both feel and manufacturability," said Kwangyoon Lee, Vice Chairman & CEO, Mobase Electronics. "The combination of capacitive touch, piezoelectric force, and haptics gives drivers confident control with a modern look."

"Mobase has been an excellent partner from concept to SOP," said Mo Maghsoudnia, Founder & CEO of UltraSense Systems. "Our Force HMI Controller with in-plane sensing brings a robust HMI solution with a premium experience, supporting the modern interior designs automakers want."

About UltraSense Systems

UltraSense Systems is a Tier 2 automotive supplier pioneering next-generation Human-Machine Interfaces (HMI). Headquartered in Silicon Valley, UltraSense integrates proprietary ultrasound silicon and system-level technologies—touch, force, haptics, and ShyTech lighting—into turnkey solutions that replace mechanical switches with sleek, solid-state designs. Its platforms bring intuitive interactivity to plastic, leather, wood, or aluminum surfaces while delivering precise tactile response and reliable performance in harsh automotive environments. By combining design freedom with advanced functionality, UltraSense helps OEMs create cleaner aesthetics, smarter controls, and future-ready cabins for technology-forward interiors. www.ultrasensesys.com

About Mobase Electronics Co. Ltd.

Mobase Electronics is a leading Korean manufacturer and supplier of automotive components and complete electronic system solutions including body control modules (also known as BCMs and IBUs), smart key systems as well as HMI components including mechanical switches, power window systems and traditional ignition key sets. Mobase Electronics has been providing high quality products to Hyundai Kia Motor Corporation and other global auto makers for the past 30 years with rigorous R&D and the latest cutting-edge automotive systems' technologies. For more information, please visit here

