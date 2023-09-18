Mobase Electronics and UltraSense Systems Partner to Bring Solid-Surface Infotainment Touch Systems with Multi-Mode Sensing to Global Automotive OEMs

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobase Electronics Co. Ltd., a leading Korean tier-supplier of automotive switches, announces a strategic partnership with UltraSense Systems, innovators of automotive touch experience solutions with cutting-edge HMI Controllers and In-Plane Sensing modules. Mobase will adopt the UltraSense TouchPoint Q TapForce HMI controller in its latest solid-surface infotainment button bars for Korean and other global automakers in production later this year, with further collaboration using UltraSense CapForce HMI controllers.

UltraSense TouchPoint Q 's patented QuadForce architecture is a breakthrough in force-sensing technology for automotive by using a MEMS piezoelectric process to etch four microscopic strain sensors into each TouchPoint controller, which provides the benefits of:

Immunity to low and high temperature sensitivities

Resilience against mechanical and aging stresses compared to other force-sensing technologies

Instant robustness to capacitive touch systems

Calibratable force thresholds that may be tuned for the requirements of each use case

"As supplier of superior touch systems to automotive makers, Mobase is delighted to partner with UltraSense to integrate their innovative HMI Controllers into our next generation products," said Son Byeong-Jun, Chairman and Co-CEO of Mobase. "With UltraSense's partnership, we are confident that our solid-surface infotainment systems and other next generation touch products will stand out with our customers to deliver exceptional touch user experiences."

"Our collaboration with Mobase is an important milestone for UltraSense, as well as a testament to our technology's role in the automotive industry's rapid transformation from mechanical to solid-surface digital touch interfaces," said Mo Maghsoudnia, Founder and CEO of UltraSense Systems. "We're excited to partner with Mobase as they use the UltraSense TouchPoint Q HMI Controller to bring force sensing to their capacitive touch systems."

About UltraSense Systems Inc.

UltraSense Systems elevates the automotive touch experience with its HMI Controllers and InPlane Sensing solutions, enabling multi-mode touch sensing, backlighting, haptics feedback, and processing of machine learning algorithms to turn almost any surface into a touch surface. UltraSense offers a more intuitive and modern experience for drivers; a more integrated, easier-to-manufacture, and thinner solution for tier-suppliers; and greater design options plus recyclability and sustainability benefits for automakers. For more information, visit ultrasensesys.com .

About Mobase Electronics Co. Ltd.

Mobase Electronics is a leading Korean manufacturer and supplier of automotive components and complete electronic system solutions including body control modules (also known as BCMs and IBUs), smart key systems as well as HMI components including mechanical switches, power window systems and traditional ignition key sets. Mobase Electronics has been providing high quality products to Hyundai Kia Motor Corporation and other global auto makers for the past 30 years with rigorous R&D and the latest cutting-edge automotive systems' technologies. For more information, please visit www.mobaseelctronics.com

