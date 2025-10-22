Moberg Analytics Secures $600,000 to Accelerate Commercialization of Its Brain Monitoring Platform

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Moberg Analytics, a pioneer in advanced brain monitoring and critical care informatics, today announced it has secured $600,000 in seed funding to accelerate commercialization of the Moberg Clinical Platform (MCP) — a next-generation software system that integrates multimodal brain data and analytics to guide treatment in intensive care units (ICUs).

The round was led by Ben Franklin Technology Partners, Pennsylvania's leading technology-based economic development organization, with a $250,000 investment, and included participation from Overbrook Capital, MVP Capital Partners, and other private investors. The seed round will remain open through mid-2026.

"This investment marks a pivotal step toward making advanced brain monitoring as routine as monitoring the heart or lungs," said Dick Moberg, CEO & Founder at Moberg Analytics.

The funding will support regulatory clearances, pilot installations at leading hospitals, and the company's go-to-market strategy. To date, the Moberg Clinical Platform has been developed with over $8 million in federal research funding, and this round positions the company to scale commercially with reduced dependence on government grants.

The Moberg Clinical Platform (MCP) combines comprehensive brain data acquisition, advanced analytics, and precision-medicine tools to improve outcomes for critically-ill patients. Designed for scalability across different hospital environments, MCP bridges data from multiple devices into a single, intelligent interface.

About Moberg Analytics

Moberg Analytics is a cutting-edge, fast-growing start-up focused on bringing advanced brain monitoring and precision medicine to all critically-ill patients worldwide. Building on more than four decades of innovation, Moberg Analytics develops software platforms that unify physiological data, analytics, and clinical decision support to improve outcomes in critical care.

