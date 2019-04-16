STOCKHOLM, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Moberg Pharma´s Annual Report for 2018 has been published and is available on www.mobergpharma.com

About this information

This is information that Moberg Pharma AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR). The information was submitted for publication, through the contact persons set out below at 08.30 CET on April 16, 2019.

For additional information, please contact:

Peter Wolpert, CEO, phone: +46-707-35-7135, e-mail: peter.wolpert@mobergpharma.se

Anna Ljung, CFO, phone: +46-707-66-6030, e-mail: anna.ljung@mobergpharma.se

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/moberg-pharma/r/moberg-pharma-annual-report-2018,c2789532

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1662/2789532/1026462.pdf Moberg Pharma Annual Report 2018

SOURCE Moberg Pharma