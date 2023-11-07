MobexHealth enhances their Digital Health Platform with Launch of MobexHealth ID

MobexHealth

Wearable All-in-One Health & Lifestyle Companion offers Health Connectivity, Savings, and Convenience

HENDERSON, Nev., Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MobexHealth, a leader in the provision of whole-person care and health equity solutions announces the launch of MobexHealth ID in December 2023 This unique technology is designed to protect, engage, and enhance the health, safety, and wellness of users through health connectivity, health savings and accessibility.

Available as a card, wearable band, or attachment, MobexHealth ID can offer discounts and coupons for food and consumer products by simply tapping or scanning their card at participating businesses. The HIPAA gps compliant technology stores a user's personal data, medical status, and health coverage plans, and may be paired with MobexHealth Community, Hub and Family Connect solutions to ensure a cohesive and comprehensive user experience.

MobexHealth ID will also offer additional features, such as telehealth scheduling, GEO Location, Transportation Credits and Health information Exchange capabilities.

"We continue to invest in the most innovative and accessible digital health technology to meet the growing demand from our clients who want to provide health equity to their members," said Ron Patterson, President, and CEO of MobexHealth. "The MobexHealth ID platform is building additional features to further empower users in caring for their health and wellbeing."

MobexHealth (formerly known as Mobility Exchange) was established in 2010 with a vision to revolutionize the patient care process. We are committed to creating cutting-edge solutions for providers, payers, and patients alike. Our revolutionary solutions are designed to promote whole-person care and enhance health equity in all communities, driving our mission to advance healthcare innovation. MobexHealth solutions can be integrated on any device or system to enhance healthcare delivery, improve clinical workflows, and enable timely care interventions for improved patient outcomes. Our innovative solutions are developed for and employed by some of the largest Payors, home care providers, hospital systems, private practices, and local agencies. Learn more at www.mobexhealth.com

Media Relations Contact:
Jordan Rodgers
[email protected] 

