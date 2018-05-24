Mobfox Commits to GDPR Compliance for Supply and Demand Partners

Mobfox has been working with an external advisor and is completing its General Data Protection Regulation-related work as a data processor. This includes mapping and assessment; analysis and implementation of procedures, agreements, guidelines, policies, and opt-out tools; the appointment of a DPO, etc.

"Upholding and honoring our clients' trust with their sensitive data is a top priority for us and we are here to make this process as seamless as we can for all of our partners," said Gil Klein, Managing Director of Mobfox.

Consumers, clients and partners can refer to this webpage for updates on the Company's efforts regarding GDPR at https://www.mobfox.com/gdpr/.

About Mobfox

Mobfox is a world leading, data-driven, mobile supply-side platform (SSP) and exchange, providing app developers and publishers the most advanced tools to manage their media smarter. With over 40K registered developers and publishers, Mobfox is connected to over 175 diversified and global demand sources and offers comprehensive support for all major ad formats including video, native, rich media and display. Founded in 2010, the company was acquired in 2014 by the global media company Matomy (LSE: MTMY) (TASE: MTMY.TA), and today has offices in London, New York, Tel Aviv, and Vienna. For more information, see www.mobfox.com and investors.matomy.com.

