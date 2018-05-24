Mobfox Commits to GDPR Compliance for Supply and Demand Partners

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobfox, the leading global mobile advertising platform, announced today their readiness for compliance with GDPR practices, ensuring the protection of personal data and the privacy of EU citizens.
The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) will go into effect on May 25, 2018. The regulation is being introduced to strengthen the citizens' right to data protection and establishes new requirements on how companies collect and process the personal data of people living in the EU.
Mobfox has been working with an external advisor and is completing its General Data Protection Regulation-related work as a data processor. This includes mapping and assessment; analysis and implementation of procedures, agreements, guidelines, policies, and opt-out tools; the appointment of a DPO, etc.
"Upholding and honoring our clients' trust with their sensitive data is a top priority for us and we are here to make this process as seamless as we can for all of our partners," said Gil Klein, Managing Director of Mobfox.
Consumers, clients and partners can refer to this webpage for updates on the Company's efforts regarding GDPR at https://www.mobfox.com/gdpr/.
About Mobfox
Mobfox is a world leading, data-driven, mobile supply-side platform (SSP) and exchange, providing app developers and publishers the most advanced tools to manage their media smarter. With over 40K registered developers and publishers, Mobfox is connected to over 175 diversified and global demand sources and offers comprehensive support for all major ad formats including video, native, rich media and display. Founded in 2010, the company was acquired in 2014 by the global media company Matomy (LSE: MTMY) (TASE: MTMY.TA), and today has offices in London, New York, Tel Aviv, and Vienna. For more information, see www.mobfox.com and investors.matomy.com.
Press Contact Information:
Justine Rosin
justine@headline.media
UK: +44-(0)-203-769-5656 | USA: +1-917-724-2176
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mobfox-commits-to-gdpr-compliance-for-supply-and-demand-partners-300654259.html
SOURCE Mobfox
