MOBI and Gaia-X 4 moveID Web3 Interoperability Initiative

LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MOBI and Gaia-X 4 moveID proudly announce a joint initiative aimed to advance cross-industry interoperability. The initiative focuses on the joint implementation of two pioneering MOBI standards — MOBI Vehicle Identity (VID) and MOBI Battery Birth Certificate (BBC). More specifically, the initiative centers around linking physical objects — e.g., vehicles and their parts such as batteries — to Web3 digital identities and credentials. The goal is to demonstrate technical interoperability using World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) open-standards to establish a secure Self-Sovereign Data and Identities framework. The collaboration builds upon W3C Decentralized Identifiers (DIDs) and Verifiable Credentials (VCs) to manage identities of vehicles and vehicle parts along with their credentials for transactions and claims, foundational for a circular economy.

Gaia-X 4 moveID is set to fundamentally reshape the landscape of mobility and vehicle services, fostering a unified digital ecosystem with Self-Sovereign Identities (SSI) for all traffic participants. By crafting the essential technical and economic foundations, moveID is leading the charge toward a decentralized, user-focused mobility service ecosystem, leveraging SSI and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) alongside open-source software and standards. This pioneering ecosystem is designed to support a wide range of applications, including peer-to-peer parking and charging infrastructures, ensuring seamless data availability for smart mobility services, and creating open markets for data providers, AI applications, and mobility infrastructure services.

MOBI, a global nonprofit Web3 consortium, unites public and private sector efforts to create cross-industry interoperability through the creation of standards and building of critical infrastructure for Self-Sovereign Data (SSD), SSI, and verifiable transactions. This infrastructure comprises two federated networks: Citopia, a decentralized marketplace leveraging VCs, and the Integrated Trust Network (ITN), a DIDs Registry. Citopia and the ITN work together to deliver regulatory-compliant and standardized communication protocols for near-real-time transactions. Implemented in tandem, MOBI VID and MOBI BBC standards form the groundwork for a globally interoperable, open, and connected ecosystem; critical to unlocking a vast array of new applications for a resilient and circular economy.

Within the circular economy value chain, countless public and private stakeholders operate with distinct processes for managing sensitive business and consumer data. In complex, connected networks where trust incurs significant frictional costs, current centralized solutions are unable to provide adequate interoperability and extensibility needed to enable secure data exchange and authentication between stakeholders. The initiative will demonstrate the effectiveness of a Web3-enabled approach rooted in global standards by equipping vehicles and vehicle parts — such as batteries — with trusted self-sovereign identities for verifiable claims and transactions.

The initiative's future potential is promising, with plans to explore standardized know-your-business (KYB) and know-your-customer (KYC) processes for Phase II. While Phase I focuses on testing technical interoperability, Phase II will involve testing business interoperability, a more complex endeavor that necessitates the creation of shared standards for the onboarding of consumers, businesses, and regulators' trusted identities and credentials.

"A recent study estimates that 73% of all internet traffic comprises bad bots and fraud farm traffic. Generative AI increases these risks dramatically. Today, approximately 20 billion IoT-connected devices lack trusted, verifiable identities and credentials, rendering them unable to securely engage in eCommerce," said Tram Vo, MOBI CEO and Co-Founder. "With trusted and verifiable identities and claims, IoT devices — such as vehicles and batteries — can act as autonomous economic agents to securely share and authenticate data for every transaction, ensuring regulatory compliance and a higher degree of trust throughout the entire value chain."

"A holistic, transparent system architecture for the exchange of data in road traffic which meets the new data sovereignty needs is not available today. There are individual companies that already offer services. But these services are tailored to specific applications, vehicles, or customer groups. With its open and EU compliant digital identity architecture, moveID helps to solve that challenge in the future markets," explains Peter Busch, project manager at Gaia-X 4 moveID consortium lead Bosch.

MOBI is a global nonprofit Web3 consortium. We are creating standards for trusted Self-Sovereign Data and Identities (e.g. vehicles, people, businesses, things), verifiable credentials, and cross-industry interoperability. Our goal is to make the digital economy more efficient, equitable, decentralized, and circular while preserving data privacy for users and providers alike. For additional information about joining MOBI, please visit www.dlt.mobi.

Gaia-X 4 moveID is a project of the Gaia-X 4 Future Mobility project family which is supported by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action. The project consortium consists of 19 companies and organizations such as Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental Automotive Technologies GmbH, and DENSO AUTOMOTIVE Deutschland GmbH as well as Web3 and SSI expert companies such as 51nodes GmbH, Datarella GmbH, and Peaq Technology GmbH.

Gaia-X 4 moveID recently unveiled its latest innovations at IAA Mobility 2023 in Munich, demonstrating the transformative potential of decentralized digital identities in mobility through its Park & Charge demonstrator. At the upcoming Hannover Fair 2024, moveID, alongside the Gaia-X 4 Future Mobility project family, will spotlight groundbreaking use cases and the foundational Base-X concepts that underpin all projects within the family.

