Mobica joins eSync Alliance

The Alliance is based around eSync, an OTA platform of server and embedded software which provides a secure bi-directional data pipeline between the cloud and electronic end devices in vehicles. eSync can deliver and update software and firmware over-the-air, while collecting real-time operational data from any number of end devices in the vehicle.

Derek Forcher, Sr Vice President of Sales for North America at Mobica, said, "Mobica is an enabler – we work with leading global companies to deliver competitive advantage through technology. Joining the eSync Alliance will enable us to provide an eSync-compliant best-of-breed OTA solution for our customers and partners, and to participate in the further development of a true industry-wide standard."

Rick Kreifeldt, Executive Director at the eSync Alliance, said, "Mobica is a valuable addition to the eSync Alliance, bringing strong automotive experience and outstanding expertise and innovation in software. Their participation brings into focus the true value of an open alliance, as Mobica is joining not just to be a user of eSync, but to develop and bring to market their own OTA solutions based on eSync specifications."

With software recalls estimated to have cost some $3 billion in the USA in 2016 alone, the eSync system aims to help prevent increasingly costly and inconvenient vehicle recalls. It provides new opportunities for carmakers to enhance vehicle software and features on vehicles in the field.

The eSync™ Alliance is an industry initiative to drive a multi-company solution for over-the-air (OTA) updates and diagnostics data in the automotive electronics space, potentially saving billions of dollars per year for automakers. By working together in the Alliance, companies benefit from a simplified development environment made possible by a standardized yet customizable open platform. The Alliance is based around the eSync™ platform of cloud and embedded components, originally developed by Excelfore, for providing a secure data pipeline to devices within a vehicle. Further information at www.esyncalliance.org

Mobica is a global software services company, delivering and enabling technologies that transform business outcomes for the leading brands in Automotive, Silicon, FinTech, Media and Telecoms. Headquartered in Wilmslow UK with offices across Europe and the US, our technical and delivery excellence in high quality software engineering drives success for our customers on every continent, every day. For more information, see www.mobica.com.

