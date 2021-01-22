MobiCard Explains Why Setting Lead Flow Goals for this Year is Important

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MobiCard is an all-in-one digital application for networking, lead generation analytics, and business card exchange and connects businesses with other businesses or potential customers.

In a matter of seconds, business professionals can distribute, share, and view the analytics of card shares, views, and other various features that will empower users to capitalize on leads and improve their communication for fast, efficient networking.

MobiCard Inc.

This is especially beneficial as the ability to make in-person connections diminished last year because of the pandemic.

But, despite the roadblocks, with the start of a new year, business professionals should keep their lead flow goals on pace with years past and continue to guide leads through their sales funnels.

Though it will prove to be more challenging than in years past, it can be done and through the power of MobiCard, visit www.freemobicard.com or download the app in your app store on your mobile phone. Users will be able to leverage this new avenue of networking to connect with customers and create more business.

"Leads are the backbone of any business," said Josh Sodaitis, Chairman and CEO of MobiCard, "In order to generate more leads, business professionals need to understand the story their data is telling them and pivot accordingly to align their tactics with their lead flow goals."

Planning for the future requires studying the past and when it comes to setting lead flow goals for 2021, professionals should begin by taking stock of the sales of the previous three years.

Depending on the numbers and whether sales decreased or increased, business professionals should use these numbers as a benchmark and set their goals for 2021 accordingly.

Setting lead flow goals can be broken into tiers. The first tier would be yearly goals and the second tier would be monthly lead flow goals.

By setting and breaking down lead flow goals in this manner, business professionals are able to see the big picture of what they're trying to achieve and then chart their course to reverse engineer the steps they'll need to take to get there.

Much like with other aspects in business, there are many moving parts, and lead flow is no exception.

While outreach and networking are pivotal, they should be supplemented with other strategies that can include:

Content marketing

Email marketing

Social media marketing

And more

Creating a defined lead flow path and aligning touchpoints will nurture the lead and help convert them over time.

"Lead generation is more than just a numbers game, the quality of the leads matters as well," Sodaitis noted. "By pairing a sound lead flow strategy with the simplicity of the MobiCard app, users can lean into the ability to make real-time responses to incoming data from push notifications and text messages sent directly to your phone, that are sent anytime someone shares or opens your business card."

MobiCard users gain a networking edge by taking the details about the person who shared the card and making the first outreach connection.

This is a major component of lead generation which makes attracting new prospects and guiding them into the sales funnel a more streamlined process.

About MobiCard

MobiCard has created a game-changer in the networking arena thanks to its exclusive and revolutionary customizable digital business card platform. This flexible and robust application makes exchanging contact information virtually a seamless experience. There's no limit to the creativity and ingenuity this app can provide for businesses and professionals alike as it provides an innovative networking solution that'll disrupt the traditional paper business card business.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Tiffany Kayar

[email protected]

Related Images

mobicard-logo.jpg

MobiCard Logo

SOURCE MobiCard Inc.