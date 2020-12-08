MobiCard is Looking for Early Adopters to Capitalize on the Digital Business Card Trend

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic hasn't necessarily created an emergence of trends so much as it's accelerated what's already been in play. This is especially true for networking, as it's forced people to shift their attention from in-person events and meetings to focus solely on taking their efforts online.

MobiCard Inc.

MobiCard, a first-of-its-kind digital business card platform, understands this shift and has digitized the exchange of contact information including social media profiles, phone numbers, email addresses, and company information to create a seamless experience for the end user.

In a matter of seconds, business professionals are able to distribute, share, and observe the analytics of card shares, views, and other various features that will empower users to capitalize on leads and improve their communication for fast, efficient networking.

As digital business cards become the standard and business professionals continue to double down on their online presence, tech businesses who partner early on with organizations like MobiCard will greatly benefit.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has amplified the trend of going virtual when it comes to business cards and networking," said Josh Sodaitis, Chairman and CEO of MobiCard. "Our product is meant for a wide range of professionals in a variety of industries to keep people connected on and offline."

MobiCard offers packages to fit different business needs for individuals, startups, small businesses, and enterprise solutions.

Using the all-in-one application, users can add a logo, upload a profile photo, input social media information, and even record an audio message to keep their digital business card fresh and up-to-date with their latest job title and promotion.

The future of networking is here, and now is the time to partner with MobiCard to bring its universally appealing product to market for people all over the world to use.

About MobiCard

MobiCard has created a game-changer in the networking arena thanks to its exclusive and revolutionary customizable digital business card platform. This flexible and robust application makes exchanging contact information virtually a seamless experience. There's no limit to the creativity and ingenuity this app can provide for businesses and professionals alike, as it provides an innovative networking solution that'll disrupt the traditional paper business card business.

