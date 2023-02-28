Mobicel Partners With Appnext To Power Device-Level App Recommendations On Its Smartphones

With Appnext's innovative tech integrated into its devices, leading South African manufacturer Mobicel can now provide a complete personalized mobile experience to its users

JOHANNESBURG, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Appnext , an Affle company, the leading independent discovery platform offering innovative solutions to engage with users directly on their smartphones, has announced its partnership with South African mobile phone manufacturer Mobicel . The coming together of Appnext and Mobicel is a game-changer for Mobicel's customers, completely transforming and greatly enhancing the user experience from the moment they set up and customize their device for the first time and throughout their daily mobile journey.

It also further demonstrates Appnext's commitment to the app landscape in Africa: Appnext has an office in Johannesburg to support its local customers, helping them reach and engage with high-intent users and deliver content suggestions that reflect their needs at relevant moments.

Elad Natanson, Founder and CEO of Appnext, said: "We have built countless incredible relationships with leading OEM brands and mobile operators, and we're thrilled that Mobicel has joined those ranks of top-level OEMs that have integrated Appnext's technology. We know that Mobicel's customers will enjoy a much-enhanced experience of using their mobile phones with our industry-leading discovery solutions to provide them with highly personalized app recommendations. We look forward to working with Mobicel over the coming years with a shared goal of continually evolving the user experience."

Founded in South Africa in 2007, Mobicel has grown to become one of South Africa's biggest mobile phone manufacturers. The company's focus is on developing smartphones that are affordable but also highly desirable due to their look, functionality and quality.

Mobicel's aim is to provide the best possible smartphone experience to its customers, which is why the company wanted Appnext's technology on every device. The partnership has also opened up new revenue stream options for Mobicel while strengthening its brand and increasing usage.

Mobicel Founder and Chief Executive Ridwhan Khan said: "Our motto at Mobicel has always been 'you deserve more' and by partnering with Appnext we're offering a whole lot more to our customers. Appnext's sophisticated app discovery technology means our customers will receive recommendations for apps and services that really interest them, just at the right moment, making their experience of using their new mobile hugely satisfying. We like to say that when we put a mobile phone in a customer's hand, we're empowering them to have and do more, and with Appnext we can really achieve that goal."

With Appnext's technology pre-installed on Mobicel handsets, advertisers in South Africa can now place their app and services in front of high-value users from the moment they first unwrap and turn on a brand-new device and personalize it to their needs. From that point on, Appnext's technology enables advertisers to engage with Mobicel users throughout their daily mobile journey continuously with personally tailored app recommendations that are based on their

interests and preferences as well as delivered in the language of choice, on the mobile device.

Appnext is exhibiting at MWC Barcelona (February 27- March 2) booth #CS195 and ad:tech Delhi (March 15-16) booth #12

About Appnext

Appnext is today's fastest-growing mobile discovery technology company in emerging markets for top mobile device brands. It is also the largest independent app discovery platform, offering the only recommendation engine on the market encompassing both in-app and on-device discovery.

The Appnext discovery platform powers 7B daily app recommendations to Android users worldwide, equating to over 500m DAU and an average of 20 on-device daily interactions with each user in target countries.

Through its direct partnerships with top OEMs, operators and more than 80,000 app developers, Appnext creates a discovery experience in over 10,000 mobile touchpoints.

Its patented user intelligence 'Timeline' technology, that predicts the app users are likely to need next, means Appnext's recommendations are helping app marketers reach more engaged users and get their apps discovered, used and reused.

In June 2020 Appnext became part of the Affle group. Affle (India) Ltd trades on the Indian stock exchanges (BSE: 542752 & NSE: AFFLE).

For more information about Appnext, visit www.appnext.com

About Mobicel

Mobicel started out in 2007 refurbishing and reselling used handsets before developing into the leading mobile phone manufacturer that it is today. Since 2019 all Mobicel devices have been developed and assembled in South Africa by South African people, many of them young black women.

Mobicel Founder and CEO Ridhwan Khan started the company with the belief that cellphones are a necessity, not a luxury, so he set out to put devices in more people's hands at affordable prices. With all Mobicel devices designed to offer full functionality along with stylish looks, Khan believes that with Mobicel, you can spend less and get more.

For more information about Mobicel, visit https://mobicel.co.za/

