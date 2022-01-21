MobiDev Defines 7 Retail Technology Trends in 2022

ATLANTA, Jan. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Businesses around the world were rocked with COVID-19, however, great innovation in both physical and digital storefronts came along. MobiDev experts defined the most important healthcare technology trends that can impact the retail industry in 2022.

Trend 1 PoS Systems and Ecommerce

Retail Tech Trends 2022

Not all businesses were able to survive the shift in emphasis to digital retail options. Integrating online and offline transactions, inventory, and promotions across all in-person locations and online stores are some of the hurdles that software engineers seek to overcome with developing PoS systems for retail businesses.

Trend 2 Indoor Positioning — Not Just For Store Maps

On the surface, indoor navigation does have a great deal of potential for user navigation that has been realized in stores, office buildings, airports, and hospitals. For example, in the retail industry, Lowes and Target are utilizing this technology as well.

Trend 3 Augmented Reality for Consumers and Workers

Augmented reality shopping experiences are becoming the new norm in 2022. With virtual fitting rooms, enhanced in-store AR navigation, and other AR experiences spreading across the market, those without these features are falling behind.

Trend 4 Artificial Intelligence in the Retail Industry

Modern AR is powered by AI can be used in inventory management and other kinds of analysis on consumer behavior.

Trend 5 AI-Driven Demand Forecasting

To evolve to serve the needs of the public during the pandemic, demand forecasting powered by machine learning took off. This technology can also improve inventory planning, relationship management for both customers and suppliers, logistics, manufacturing, and marketing.

Trend 6 Robots and Automation in Retail

Robots and automation have a multitude of applications, such as delivery, inventory management, and customer service. For instance, Verizon and UPS Flight Forward announced last year that they were working to leverage 5G technologies to improve drone delivery in Florida.

Trend 7 Voice Commerce

Smart assistants like Google Assistant, Alexa, Siri are becoming more and more advanced in their voice recognition and responsiveness. Smart home devices are expected to be used in more than 77 million homes in the United States by 2025.

MobiDev is a US/Ukraine software engineering company focused on helping visionaries create their products. The company invests into technology research and has years of experience building AI-powered solutions, implementing machine learning, augmented reality, and IoT.

