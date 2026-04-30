MobiDev Launches AI Failure Test to Help Executives Diagnose Why AI Projects Break Down

ATLANTA, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MobiDev, a software consulting & engineering company, has launched its AI Implementation Failure Test, a new executive-focused assessment designed to help business leaders identify why AI initiatives stall before reaching production.

The AI Implementation Failure Test is designed for companies that have already invested in developing AI products but have not achieved the expected outcome. It helps uncover the hidden causes behind the failure and provides practical next-step guidance.

The AI Implementation Failure Test is designed for companies that have already invested in developing AI products but have not achieved the expected outcome. It helps uncover the hidden causes behind the failure and provides practical next-step guidance. In just 9 minutes, participants complete an assessment across 6 key areas and receive 100% actionable insights to support better decisions on recovery, relaunch, or future AI product development.

A Practical Diagnostic for AI Initiatives That Missed the Mark

As AI adoption accelerates, many companies still struggle to translate experimentation into production-grade results. In fact, more than 80% of AI projects fail. While the promise of AI remains high, execution often breaks down due to unclear business objectives, weak data foundations, limited integration planning, unrealistic expectations, or poor alignment between leadership strategy and technical delivery.

To address this gap, MobiDev created the AI Implementation Failure Test as a fast, structured way for decision-makers to understand what went wrong and what to do next.

The test is built around 6 key assessment areas:

Strategic Alignment of AI

AI Data Foundation

Technical Execution of AI Product

Integration of the AI Product

Organization & Ownership

AI Product Sustainability & ROI

Helping Leaders Learn From Failure and Move Smarter

The AI Implementation Failure Test is designed specifically for C-level leaders who need clarity after an AI initiative underperformed or failed to launch successfully. It is especially relevant for:

executives of companies whose AI pilots never made it to production

businesses that invested in AI features but saw low adoption or unclear ROI

leadership teams deciding whether to fix, restart, or sunset a stalled AI initiative

Rather than offering generic recommendations, the test focuses on diagnosing the likely reasons a specific implementation failed. Its ultimate goal is to help companies turn failed AI efforts into a more informed path forward.

MobiDev developed the assessment as part of its broader AI consulting and product engineering approach. The company has seen firsthand that failed AI initiatives are often not caused by a lack of ambition, but by a mismatch between business goals, technical realities, and delivery readiness.

"Too many AI initiatives fail quietly, leaving leadership teams with wasted budget, unclear lessons, and no reliable framework for what to do next," said Oleksii Ostroverkhyi, PhD, President at MobiDev. "This test helps executives take a step back, identify the real reasons an AI project did not succeed, and move forward with greater clarity and confidence."

With the AI Implementation Failure Test, MobiDev aims to help business leaders replace guesswork with insight and turn unsuccessful AI attempts into a stronger foundation for future innovation.

About MobiDev

Founded in 2009, MobiDev is a software consulting & engineering company delivering custom web and mobile products, including AI-powered solutions. The company is incorporated in Atlanta (US) and London (UK), with R&D centers in Europe.

Website: https://mobidev.biz/

Press Contact:

Mariia Polianska

Head of Marketing, MobiDev

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-916-243-0946

SOURCE MobiDev Corporation