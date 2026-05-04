MobiDev Expands Fitness App Development Services to Help Brands Build Connected, AI-Ready Digital Fitness Products

ATLANTA, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MobiDev, a software consulting and engineering company, announced its expanded Fitness App Development Services designed to help fitness tech companies, startups, gyms, and associations build scalable digital products for training, coaching, activity tracking, connected fitness, and immersive user experiences.

8 reasons to choose MobiDev as a fitness app development company

The fitness technology market continues to grow as users increasingly expect personalized, data-driven, and device-connected training and coaching. To support this demand, MobiDev provides full-cycle fitness app development services that help businesses turn product ideas into secure, user-friendly, and growth-ready fitness platforms powered by modern technologies, including AI, computer vision, wearable integrations, IoT, and augmented reality.

Addressing Complex Challenges in Fitness App Development

Building modern fitness software requires balancing usability, performance, personalization, data security, and seamless integration with connected devices and third-party apps into a single fitness & health ecosystem. MobiDev supports fitness companies through an end-to-end development approach focused on:

Custom Fitness App Development: Building mobile and web applications for workouts, activity tracking, coaching, and membership management.

AI-Enabled Fitness Features: Developing AI-powered functionality for personalization, in-depth analytics with insights and recommendations, smart coaching, conversational guidance, and adherence motivation.

Wearable and Smart Device Integrations: Connecting fitness apps with wearables, such as health sensors, smart watches, heart rate monitors, smart rings, smart clothing, and footwear to provide a more complete view of user activity, performance, and progress.

Augmented Reality Fitness Experiences: Building augmented reality functionality to create more engaging workout guidance, interactive training environments, movement visualization, and immersive fitness experiences.

IoT and Connected Fitness Ecosystems: Integrating fitness apps with smart gym equipment, connected devices, sensors, and fitness hardware to support real-time tracking and more interactive training scenarios.

Human Pose Estimation: Implementing computer vision capabilities to analyze movement, posture, and exercise technique, helping users receive real-time form feedback, reduce injury risks, and improve workout effectiveness.

Third-Party Platform Integrations: Connecting fitness apps with health data platforms, payment systems, CRM tools, booking solutions, analytics platforms, content management systems, and other business-critical services to create a seamless fitness ecosystem.

Workout Content and Streaming Platforms: Creating fitness products with workout libraries, video-based guidance, live sessions, and on-demand training content.

Supporting Real Fitness Business Models

MobiDev's Fitness App Development Services cover a wide range of digital product directions, including:

Workout tracking apps for general fitness and specific fitness types like Yoga, Pilates, Barre, HIIT, etc.

AI fitness coaching platforms for individuals who want to train alone

Gym management platforms for bookings, memberships, payments, and attendance

Nutrition and habit-tracking apps

Workout content platforms with video libraries and streaming functionality

Connected fitness solutions integrated with wearables, sensors, and smart devices

AR-powered fitness apps for interactive training and enhanced user engagement

AI-assisted fitness platforms with personalized recommendations and progress analytics

AI pose estimation applications for advanced training analysis

Full-Cycle Fitness App Development from MVP to Full-Scale Product

MobiDev supports both rapid MVP development and full-scale fitness product engineering. The company's experience includes delivering an MVP for habit tracking and analytics in 11 days, featuring custom tracker creation, daily progress tracking, and analytics visualization.

MobiDev has also developed content-rich fitness products, including an Android fitness application with a large library of HD workout videos designed to support personalized training experiences.

MobiDev's Fitness Development Services follow a structured delivery model that includes product discovery, technical consulting, team allocation, development, testing, launch, and post-release support. This approach helps fitness businesses reduce technical risks, accelerate time-to-market, and build products that can evolve with user expectations, new devices, AI capabilities, and emerging fitness technologies.

"Fitness products succeed when they combine usability, personalization, trust, and seamless connectivity," said Oleksii Ostroverkhyi, PhD, President at MobiDev. "Our goal is to help fitness businesses build reliable digital products that integrate with the devices and platforms users already rely on, while also creating room for AI, AR, and connected fitness innovation."

About MobiDev

Founded in 2009, MobiDev is a software consulting & engineering company delivering custom web and mobile products, including AI-enabled solutions. The company is incorporated in Atlanta (USA) and London (UK), with R&D centers in Europe.

Website: https://mobidev.biz/

Press Contact:

Mariia Polianska

Head of Marketing, MobiDev

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-916-243-0946

SOURCE MobiDev Corporation