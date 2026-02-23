MobiDev Unveils AI Sports App Development Services to Empower Digital Innovation in the Sports Industry

ATLANTA, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MobiDev, a software consulting & engineering company, announced re-invented Sports App Development Services focused on AI-driven solutions. This new offering enables sports organizations and startups to build digital experiences that boost athlete performance, engage fans, and streamline operations.

As the global sports technology rapidly evolves, demand is growing for innovative digital solutions, from athlete performance platforms and wearable companion apps to live sports streaming, team management systems, and sports marketplaces. With its new Sports App Development Services, MobiDev empowers clients to bring ambitious sports software visions to life, leveraging deep technical expertise, domain-specific insights, and a strong focus on real-world impact.

Addressing Complex Challenges in Sports Technology

Developing advanced sports applications imposes technical and business demands, including real-time data processing, large-scale integrations, advanced analytics, multi-platform support, and security. MobiDev meets these through an end-to-end approach offering:

Complex AI Human Pose Estimation (HPE): Deliver performance insights and personalized training feedback using cutting-edge analytics and computer vision techniques.

Deliver performance insights and personalized training feedback using cutting-edge analytics and computer vision techniques. Seamless Integrations & Real-Time Data Processing: Connect with wearables and third-party data sources, while ensuring uninterrupted user experiences.

Connect with wearables and third-party data sources, while ensuring uninterrupted user experiences. Multi-platform Support & Offline Access: Reach users on mobile, web, and wearable devices, with functionality available even in low- or no-connectivity environments.

Reach users on mobile, web, and wearable devices, with functionality available even in low- or no-connectivity environments. Scalable Architecture & Security First Approach: Build sports software that easily scales with demand and protects sensitive athlete data with industry-leading security measures.

Showcasing Real Impact and Diverse Use Cases

MobiDev's sports portfolio spans a variety of solutions: from HPE-based comparative training apps and athlete performance tracking tools to wearables companion applications and training tools for youth sports. One of the most notable success stories includes the development of a Human Pose Estimation application, BeOne Sports, for professional young athletes, which delivered strong performance and recognition in the sports-tech space.

Clients' use cases highlight MobiDev's ability to tailor sports software for diverse audiences while meeting strict technical requirements, including scalability, security, and multiplatform compatibility.

Comprehensive Process and Expert Team

MobiDev's Sports App Development Services follow a structured, full-cycle process that includes onboarding, tech consulting, team allocation, development, testing, and launch support to ensure seamless execution and delivery of high-impact digital products. Clients also benefit from collaboration with seasoned engineers and dedicated project managers with experience in sports technologies and complex integrations.

"With the release of our Sports App Development Services, we are bringing a holistic and technically advanced capability that addresses the most pressing needs of sports organizations and innovators," said Oleksii Ostroverkhyi, PhD, President at MobiDev. "Thanks to our profound expertise and experience in creating AI coach applications, we help businesses not only build high-quality software but also amplify their strategic impact by creating products that athletes, teams, and fans truly value."

About MobiDev

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Atlanta, GA, MobiDev is a software consulting & engineering company specializing in the development of custom, industry-specific solutions and mobile and web applications for small and medium-sized companies. With a diverse global client base and a strong reputation for technical excellence, MobiDev continues to drive innovation across industries, including sports, fitness, health, wellness, retail, and hospitality.

Website: https://mobidev.biz/

Press Contact:

Mariia Polianska

Head of Marketing, MobiDev

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1-916-243-0946

SOURCE MobiDev Corporation