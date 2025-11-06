MobiDev Launches Rapid MVP Development Services to Help Founders Build Investor-Ready Products with a Budget from $10K

ATLANTA, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MobiDev, a software consulting & engineering company known for building AI-powered products and platforms since 2009, has officially launched its Rapid MVP Development Services, a new offering designed to help startups and established tech companies launch production-ready Minimum Viable Products (MVPs) up to 215% faster and at 64% lower cost than traditional methods.

Rapid MVP Development Offer

This new service leverages MobiDev's proprietary AI-as-a-Partner approach, which combines the efficiency of artificial intelligence with the expertise and oversight of senior engineers. The result: production-ready, investor-friendly MVPs delivered within 20–25 business days and a budget starting from $10K.

"Speed and quality are no longer mutually exclusive," said Iurii Luchaninov, Solutions Architect at MobiDev. "Our AI-as-a-Partner process allows founders to validate ideas quickly and focus on growth, while we handle the technical execution with a blend of human expertise and AI precision."

Solving the Core Challenges of MVP Development

In today's volatile startup environment, time-to-market and cost efficiency often determine survival. Many early-stage teams struggle with limited technical capacity, tight deadlines, or lack of experienced developers. MobiDev's Rapid MVP development service directly addresses these issues by enabling:

Serial entrepreneurs to build MVPs without assembling large in-house teams.





to build MVPs without assembling large in-house teams. First-time founders to demonstrate working products and attract investors fast.





to demonstrate working products and attract investors fast. Established tech companies to prototype new product ideas while internal teams focus on core operations.

The AI-as-a-Partner approach differs from "vibe coding" by keeping experienced engineers in full control of the process. Senior engineers plan, supervise, and refine each stage using multiple AI tools to write and optimize clean, scalable code that meets business needs.

Proven Results: 18-Hour CRM MVP Case Study

In a recent case, MobiDev developed a SaaS CRM MVP in just 18 hours — compared to a conventional estimate of 130 hours. The solution delivered over 4,500 lines of production-ready code, five core modules, and a 76% reduction in projected cost.

A Solution for Founders and Innovators

With a 9.1 NPS, 5.0-star client rating on Clutch, and over 35 successful AI-as-a-Partner MVP products, MobiDev has earned the trust of global clients across industries such as retail, hospitality, wellness, fitness, and sports.

"We created this service for founders who need to show traction, not just talk about it," added Oleg Lola, CEO at MobiDev. "Our clients no longer need to choose between speed, quality, or investor appeal; they can have all three."

About MobiDev

Founded in 2009, MobiDev is an international software consulting & engineering company that builds custom AI-powered solutions for startups and small and medium enterprises. With headquarters in Atlanta (GA) and Sacramento (CA), MobiDev specializes in AI app development, MVP launch, and digital product modernization.

Website: https://mobidev.biz/

SOURCE MobiDev Corporation