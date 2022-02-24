MobiDev Overviews how to Mitigate IoT Security Threats in 2022

ATLANTA, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the biggest concerns of IoT is managing the risks associated with a growing number of IoT devices. Information security and privacy issues related to IoT devices have attracted global attention, because of the ability of these devices to interact with the physical world. MobiDev experts briefly review some of the common cybersecurity threats facilitated by IoT devices.

IoT Security Threats in 2022

Among common threats are:

1. IoT botnets - hackers who compromise millions of devices, connecting them into a network they can use for criminal activities.

2. Data exfiltration - attackers can access the device data and steal any sensitive information. They also leverage IoT to harvest credentials from device firmware.

3. Shadow IoT, which arises because IT administrators do not always have control over devices connected to the network.

IoT Security Best Practices

1. Security Analytics

A security analytics infrastructure can significantly reduce vulnerabilities and security issues related to the Internet of Things. This requires collecting, compiling, and analyzing data from multiple IoT sources, combining it with threat intelligence, and sending it to the security operations center (SOC).

2. Network Segmentation

Network segmentation is a technique that enables isolation of specific components from others, to improve security. In the case of IoT, segmentation can help prevent attackers or malicious insiders from connecting to IoT devices, or can prevent compromised devices from infecting other parts of the network. You can implement this technique into your strategies or use a network security solution.

3. Device Authentication

Another way to reduce the vulnerability of IoT devices to attacks by enforcing full authentication on all devices. Whether your IoT devices have simple password authentication, or more advanced measures like digital certificates, biometric, or multi factor authentication (MFA), use the most secure authentication.

AI and ML for IoT Security

Being the one of the recent IoT trends, AI-based Intrusion Detection Systems (IDS) continuously monitor the network, collecting and analyzing information from previous attacks. They can predict an attack based on the historical data and suggest a solution to fight the threat. Even new hacking techniques are made up, they still may include previously used patterns, which can be recognized with ML algorithms in real-time.

More detailed information about IoT Security Threats in 2022 can be found at:

https://mobidev.biz/blog/mitigate-internet-of-things-iot-security-threats

MobiDev is a US/Ukraine software engineering company focused on helping visionaries create their products. The company invests into technology research and has years of experience building AI-powered solutions, implementing machine learning, augmented reality, and IoT.

Media contact:

Nana Hrytsenko

[email protected]

888-380-0276

SOURCE MobiDev