MobiDev People Share Their Stories about War in Ukraine

ATLANTA, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 24th instead of having a regular morning, MobiDev employees woke up at 5 AM to the sounds of artillery bombarding the city. Ukraine was attacked by Russia. Since that moment, everyone has their own story to tell.

For Julia Ramyalg, Senior Marketing and Technology Analyst at MobiDev, that morning started with unexplainable anxiety: "I woke up my kids trying to speak as calmly as possible. I called my mum asking her to come to my home. The next few hours we were sitting in the hall between two concrete walls in my apartment, and waiting for something." Julia later remembers that having spent a few hours at the metro as a shelter, there was only one right decision - to take her family, dog, and flee out of Kharkiv.

It's not everyone that started to evacuate immediately. It took about a week for Danil Yaylo and his family before they decided to relocate. "On the 7th day of the war, they started dropping banned bombs on the city. The road out of the city was very slow because of a traffic jam, but after 4 hours we came to a safe place," - that was the turning point for Danil, when his family decided to move.

In parallel, as a part of a business contingency plan, MobiDev was organizing evacuation buses from Kharkiv. The whole crew of IT professionals has provided a safe journey to more than 70 people from Kharkiv to Chernivtsi, Ukraine.

While Russia wages a war against Ukraine, most countries, businesses, and ordinary people stand with Ukraine. Nana Hrytsenko, Marketing Agent at MobiDev, is grateful for a huge response: "We are extremely lucky to have friends all over the world, who immediately started to ask what's going on and how they can help. Actually, I'm safe in Poland at the moment - my friends provided me with everything I need."

Today, most MobiDev employees have moved to the company's offices in Chernivtsi and Lodz (Ukraine and Poland respectively). Some went to other safe locations across Ukraine and Europe. And they are already back at work.

MobiDev is an international software engineering company with offices in Poland and Ukraine. The company is focused on helping visionaries create their products. MobiDev invests into technology research and has years of experience building AI-powered solutions, implementing machine learning, augmented reality, and IoT.

