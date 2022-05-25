MobiDev Releases Q1 Company Report

ATLANTA, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This MobiDev quarterly report shows the highlights of Q1, 2022 in numbers. The company monitors and analyzes the results in several areas of business performance: team stability and results of hiring, current projects delivery, business indicators and other events that influence the company performance.

hiring speed meet us on events

Compared to Q1, 2021, the hiring speed grew by 209%. During Q1, 2022, the company hired 65 new employees, with the record in March - 32 colleagues have joined our teams. MobiDev attributes this great result both to the hard work of the recruiting team, and the work of MobiDev mentors who supervised and led their internships. The MobiDev team grew by 24.9% in Q1, 2022 compared to Q2, 2021.

Throughout Q1 the company has made 64 releases on their ongoing projects. Half of them - 32 - took place in March. The operating revenue grew by 13% compared to the same period last year.

During this period the company has also gained 8 new clients, which is a 14% increase compared to the same period last year, and started 12 new projects with their existing clients.

On March 21st, the company physically opened MobiDev's R&D and Business Development center in Lodz, Poland to establish a new business unit and boost engineering hiring processes in the EU.

As for other activities, the company actively participated in international IT events:

EU-Startups Summit 2022

World AI Cannes Festival

MWC Barcelona

Axis Innovation Israel

B2B Expo & Conference for e-commerce service providers

In the upcoming period of Q2/Q3 MobiDev team is planning to visit the following events:

VivaTechnology 2022 ( Paris , June 15-18 );

, ); TechBBQ 2022 ( Copenhagen , September 14-15 );

, ); World Summit AI ( Amsterdam , October 12-13 );

, ); Saastock ( Dublin , October 17-19 );

, ); TechDay ( New York , November 15 ).

You can book a meeting with MobiDev's representative on any of the events.

More detailed information about the MobiDev Q1 Company Report can be found at:

https://mobidev.biz/mobidev-q1-2022-company-report

MobiDev is an engineering company that creates software solutions, implementing AI, machine learning, augmented reality and IoT. It has business units in Atlanta (US) and Sheffield (UK); and R&D centers in Lodz (Poland) and Chernivtsi (Ukraine). There are over four hundred engineers across locations. The company serves US, Canadian, European and Israeli businesses, helping create and launch new software products and evolve existing ones.

Media contact:

Nana Hrytsenko

[email protected]

888-380-0276

SOURCE MobiDev