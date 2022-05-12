MOBIfest Presented by Gilead Sciences, Inc. Returns to New York with Collection of Celebrations and Experiences June 5 - 12

MOBIfest is back and in-person for the first time in over two years with a weekend full of pride, hope, and celebration.

NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobilizing Our Brothers Initiative (MOBI) is proud to announce the live return of MOBIfest, an annual interactive wellness festival that focuses on culture, community, and health while celebrating the voices of Black gay and queer people of color in the arts, entertainment, and media on June 9th - 12th, with a prefestival activation on Sunday, June 5th.

MOBI was created in 2017 in response to a lack of spaces for Black gay men and queer communities of color to develop personally and professionally while creating a supportive community network. That mission has only grown stronger and prouder in its fifth year of programming, "MOBI was able to continue to create engaging content during the pandemic to unite our community members and others online. While we've been extremely successful reaching people digitally, we're even more thrilled with connecting to people in person again," said Julian J. Walker, Deputy Director of MOBI. "We cannot wait to bring this free festival to life and create, thrive, collaborate, and gather with community and friends from NYC and beyond."

This year MOBI is going bigger and more intentional than ever. This year MOBIfest will be a four-day experience where all attendees can and will see their holistic selves:

"We are proud to be sponsors of the 2022 MOBIfest. Gilead knows the importance of facilitating organic connections and empowerment opportunities through creative programming," said Darwin V. Thompson, Director of Corporate Giving, Gilead Sciences, Inc. "The work of Mobilizing Our Brothers Initiative has been critical to cultivating these safe spaces, and we're beyond excited to participate in this year's festival."

For more information on MOBI and register for the MOBIfest, please visit http://mobi-nyc.com/mobifest2022 .

About Mobilizing Our Brothers Initiative:

Mobilizing Our Brothers Initiative (MOBI) is a series of curated social connectivity programming and events, launched in 2017, for Black gay men and queer people of color to see their holistic self while promoting community, wellness, and personal development. MOBI engages communities through free programming such as MOBIfest and MOBItalks. MOBI is committed to connecting individuals to opportunities to better themselves before, during, and after our signature programming. With a focus on health and wellness, MOBI seeks to cultivate a more informed, better equipped, and supportive network for the communities we serve.

In an effort to affect greater audiences, in 2020 we transformed our signature live programming MOBIfest into a virtual experience and MOBItalks into a 3 part digital series that documents the intersectionalities of LGBTQ life and culture through the themes of sex, mental health and identity.

For more information on MOBI, please visit, www.mobi-nyc.com

