mobilads Inc. Expands Internationally with Launch of mobilads.mx Subsidiary Based in Mexico City

News provided by

mobilads

12 Sep, 2023, 08:36 ET

MOBILADS, S. DE R.L. DE C.V. (mobilads.mx) Will Bring Powerful Rideshare Out-of-Home Advertising Solutions to Brands, Ad Agencies, and Consumers Across Mexico

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- mobilads, inc., America's fastest growing mobility and rideshare advertising company, has announced the expansion of its global footprint with the establishment of a new subsidiary in the vibrant city of Mexico City, Mexico.

The subsidiary, MOBILADS, S. DE R.L. DE C.V., branded as mobilads.mx, will serve as a vital hub for mobilads' operations in Mexico, and a launching point into Latin America. Oscar Peimbert, most recently in brand management at Proctor & Gamble, Mexico City, has been named General Manager of mobilads.mx.

"We are excited to bring mobilads expertise, innovative wrapped rideshare vehicles, and digital ad solutions to Mexico," said Niels Sommerfeld, COO of mobilads. "This expansion builds on our significant growth in the U.S. and answers the demand of our brand and ad agency customers to serve their OOH marketing needs in a critical North American market."

"Advertising spending in Mexico is estimated to reach 6.2 billion U.S. dollars in 2023 and is projected to grow by 5% annually in the years ahead," said mobilads CEO Craig Cook. "Mexico City's strategic location and robust advertising community make it an ideal choice for mobilads' continued growth and development."

As General Manager of mobilads.mx, Peimbert, a native of Mexico, brings relevant experience and market knowledge to the role, and will be instrumental in establishing the company as a trusted partner for businesses in the region.

"I am committed to contributing to the local economy, creating unique marketing opportunities for businesses in Mexico, and fostering strong relationships with local partners and the advertising community," said Peimbert.

In deploying 100,000+ wrapped rideshare vehicles operating as moving billboards, paired with cutting-edge digital advertising enhancements, mobilads has a proven track record of innovation and excellence in this burgeoning ad sector. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in mobilads' expansion, and an exciting new chapter in the company's growth story.

About mobilads:
mobilads is a data-enabled advertising company that utilizes wrapped rideshare fleets as moving billboards nationwide. mobilads leverages mobile location data to retarget audiences and measure campaign performance against digital and physical conversion events. Founded in 2017, and based in Jersey City, New Jersey, mobilads has over 100,000 vetted rideshare drivers available, and has crafted over 350 campaigns to date on behalf of leading local, regional, national, and international advertisers.

For media inquiries, please contact Niels Sommerfeld at [email protected] or 919-623-7031

SOURCE mobilads

