Mobile- and Cloud-First Enterprise to Fuel $58 B Distributed Cloud Networking Market, According to Dell'Oro Group

Multi-Cloud Networking, Advanced WAN-as-a-Service, and Unified SASE On Convergence Path

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dell'Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, announced today the launch of its new Distributed Cloud Networking Advanced Research Report (ARR). This report details the robust appetite for a new generation of software- and services-centric secure Distributed Cloud Networking solutions to service the modern distributed enterprise. It is projected to fuel $58 B in enterprise spending between 2023 and 2027.

"The traditional network box mentality just no longer works in today's enterprise where the Internet is an extension of the corporate LAN and public clouds are the new data centers," said Mauricio Sanchez, Sr. Director, Enterprise Security and Networking Research at Dell'Oro Group. "Whether it's multi-cloud networking across private and public clouds, instantaneously scalable WAN-as-a-service middle mile, or the work-from-anywhere workforce, we see the future squarely in advanced networking software and cloud-delivered network services, which we call Distributed Cloud Networking. Software is finally coming to take a big bite out of enterprise networking spend," added Sanchez.

Additional highlights from the brand-new Distributed Cloud Networking Advanced Research Report:

The distributed cloud networking market consists of three converging markets, unified SASE for the user edge, WAN-as-a-Service (WANaaS) for the WAN middle mile, and multi-cloud networking for the cloud/application edge, where cumulative spend between 2023 and 2027 is projected to be $58 B .

. The multi-cloud networking market is projected to rise aggressively to nearly $5 B in 2027.

in 2027. The WANaaS market is anticipated to exceed $11 B by 2027.

by 2027. The unified SASE market is forecast to rise to nearly $3 B in 2027.

About the Report

Dell'Oro Group's Distributed Cloud Networking ARR analyzes the impact the Covid-19 pandemic has had on significant portions of the enterprise network. The Covid-19 pandemic shattered any notion that enterprises could continue relying on the traditional centralized IT model for users, data, and applications. It has forced IT teams to focus on a transformation trifecta of cloud, workforce, and edge transformations. This, in turn, has highlighted architectural and technology deficiencies in the traditional enterprise WAN anchored to a hardware-centric and set-and-forget approach.

Our Distributed Cloud Networking ARR identifies 26 vendors offering new alternatives that we call Distributed Cloud Networking solutions and satisfy the contemporary enterprise WAN networking needs across the user edge, enterprise WAN middle mile, and cloud/application edge. It quantifies the Distributed Cloud Networking market against the backdrop of existing markets, such as the communications service provider MPLS/DIA, software-defined cloud interconnect (SDCI), enterprise routing (high-end and access), SD-WAN, SSE, micro-segmentation, content delivery networks (CDN), load balancing, and web application firewalls (WAF). Also included is an analysis of market drivers and inhibitors expected to shape market growth over the next five years. For more information about the report, please contact us at [email protected].

