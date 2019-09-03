NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



Mobile 5G Commercialization: Market Demand and Service Revenue Forecast



Summary







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05582711/?utm_source=PRN





â€œMobile 5G Commercialization: Market Demand and Service Revenue Forecastâ€ Global Outlook Report by GlobalData, offers a detailed analysis of the growth opportunities in the mobile 5G market, looking at the current state of play and examining the main growth drivers in four different regions.



The adoption of mobile 5G services will be supported by the increasing demand for mobile data connectivity at higher speeds, the development of the IoT industry and the emergence of low-latency services (e.g. AR/VR). With the rise of 5G IoT, the government and enterprise segments will play a larger role in 5G service adoption than LTE.



The report also includes the following sections -

- Global Overview: this section provides a general analysis of mobile 5G adoption and revenue trends globally in 2019-2024, looking at the main growth drivers for the period.

- Regional trends: five regional profiles are presented - North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa & the Middle East and Latin America - providing 2019-2024 mobile 5G adoption forecasts, growth drivers and the revenue opportunity. This section also covers key regional mobile 5G developments including commercialization plans, spectrum allocations, use cases and device availability.

- Key takeaways: a summary of the key findings of the report.



Scope

- By year-end 2024, we project the number of mobile 5G subscriptions globally will reach 1.5 billion, 15.2% of the total mobile subscriptions worldwide.

- North America will be the region where 5G technology makes its biggest contribution to the regionâ€™s mobile service revenue, while APAC and Europe will rank second and third, respectively.



Reasons to buy

- â€œMobile 5G Commercialization: Market Demand and Service Revenue Forecastâ€ investigates mobile 5G market adoption and revenue growth trends, providing 2019-2024 global and regional subscription and revenue forecasts.

- The report analyses the state of the 5G market, the current trends, drivers and market dynamics leading to 5G service launches and expansion in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa and the Middle East and Latin America.

- This analysis is useful for telecom executives to evaluate their position vis-Ã -vis the major growth opportunities in 5G and make informed decisions about strategic investments, value propositions and 5G growth strategies.

- The report benchmarks five regions on mobile 5G commercialization plans and market trends in terms of launch and pace of take-up of 5G mobile subscriptions.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05582711/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

